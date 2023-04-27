Shayne Gostisbehere landing spots: Three places the talented offensive defenseman could land

Shayne Gostisbehere could be looking for a new hockey home. As the NHL approaches the 2023 offseason, one player who is set to hit the free-agent market is Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Up until the end of the season, Gostisbehere struggled to play up to NHL level. However, after being traded to Carolina at the deadline, Gostisbehere has become a more reliable player and will probably fetch a fair contract this offseason. With his impressive offensive abilities and experience, he would make a perfect fit for several teams, including the Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, and Ottawa Senators.

#1 - Nashville Predators

Firstly, the Nashville Predators are a team that could use some help on their blue line, particularly in the offensive zone. Shayne Gostisbehere's offensive skills would be a welcome addition to the team, as he is capable of contributing to the team's scoring efforts. The Predators have a good track record with defensemen and would be able to maxamize his value for a potential in-season trade. He also has a strong defensive game and is capable of shutting down opposing offenses. With the Predators' aging defensive core, Gostisbehere would bring much-needed youth and speed to their blue line.

#2 - Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are another team that could use Shayne Gostisbehere's offensive abilities. The Panthers have a strong group of forwards but have been lacking in offensive production from their defensemen. Gostisbehere's ability to contribute offensively would be a major asset to the team as he is a skilled playmaker and can create scoring opportunities. Additionally, his experience in high-pressure situations would be a valuable asset for the Florida Panthers. Finally, Gostisbehere was born and raised in Florida and could be looking to return home.

#3 - Ottawa Senators

Finally, the Ottawa Senators could benefit from Shayne Gostisbehere's presence on their blue line. The Senators have a young and talented group of players but lack experienced defensemen who can contribute offensively. Gostisbehere's experience and offensive skills would be a valuable asset to the team, as he is capable of making smart plays and contributing to the team's scoring efforts. His leadership and experience would also be a valuable asset to the Senators' young players.

Overall, Gostisbehere would be a perfect fit for several teams in the NHL, including the Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, and Ottawa Senators. With his impressive offensive abilities and experience, he would make a significant difference for any team lucky enough to sign him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in 2023 and how his presence affects the team that signs him.

