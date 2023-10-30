Should Adam Johnson's tragic death promote NHL to make neck guards mandatory?

Former NHL player Adam Johnson died during a freak incident on Sunday during a hockey. Johnson was playing pro hockey in England in the Elite Ice Hockey League for the Nottingham Panthers. During Saturday's game against the Sheffield Steelers, Johnson was cut on the neck by a skate blade, and fans were asked to leave the arena during the medical emergency.

Sadly, on Sunday it was confirmed by the Panthers that Johnson had died. Following the death, many fans and NHL reporters called for neck guards to be mandated to help prevent this from happening again. However, it doesn't seem likely that the NHL will make anything mandatory.

Over a year ago, Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie asked his partners at Warroad, a hockey equipment company, to create an undershirt turtleneck to help protect the neck. After the company did just that, Oshie still didn't wear one.

He told The Athletic that he doesn't think NHL players would want to wear neck guards:

“It’s not a cool look having neck guards on,” Oshie said. “For whatever reason, it’s just not something that’s sleek and looks great.”

However, following Adam Johnson's death, Oshie confirmed to The Athletic that he placed an order for five of them, for him and four of his teammates to try.

“I just wish these things never had to be made, and injuries like this would never happen, because it’s so sad,” Oshie said on his way to the Capitals’ game against the Sharks on Sunday evening.

“It hits me pretty hard, just thinking about my kids. I could take one to the neck tonight. And for them to not have a father — it’s just so sad and it makes me think twice about protecting myself and my neck out there. Whether it looks cool or not.”

As of right now, it doesn't seem like the NHL would mandate neck guards, but it is good to see NHL players taking the matter into their own hands. However, perhaps in the summer at the Board of Governors meeting, this will be a topic of conversation and become mandatory.

AHL players wear neck guards after Adam Johnson's death

On Sunday, several players for the Providence Bruins of the AHL wore neck guards following the death of Adam Johnson.

It was a welcomed site for many fans in the arena to see players taking this precautionary measure. But, as of right now, neck guards still aren't mandatory in the NHL or the AHL, but some players will begin wearing them of their own volition.

