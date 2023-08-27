Should Connor Bedard become the next Chicago Blackhawks captain?

Few names have generated as much excitement and anticipation as Connor Bedard has in recent times, in the hockey realm.

Connor Bedard's remarkable accolades, statistics, and draft placement have cemented his status as a player to watch. However, one intriguing question arises: Should he become the next captain of the Chicago Blackhawks?

Connor Bedard's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Honored with the CHL Player of the Year, Top Draft Prospect, and Top Scorer awards, he emerged as a standout talent in junior hockey.

The captain of the Regina Pats, Bedard's dazzling campaign consisted of an astounding 71 goals and 72 assists in just 57 games.

As the anticipation for Bedard's debut season builds, fans and analysts are closely monitoring his every move, anticipating how his talents will translate to the NHL stage.

Yet, even with his impressive resume, Bedard faces the reality that he's yet to earn his stripes in the NHL, having never scored a point or clinched a team-oriented accolade at the professional level. Moreover, his experience as captain for the Regina Pats isn't enough to lead the Chicago Blackhawks yet.

The Blackhawks' announcement earlier this year that Jonathan Toews wouldn't be returning to the team signaled the end of an era, as Toews had been the captain since his second season in 2008.

Possible scenarios surrounding Blackhawks' captaincy conundrum

As the Blackhawks navigate this juncture, there are a few potential paths they could take. One plausible scenario is that the team might abstain from appointing a captain for the 2023-2024 season altogether. Alternatively, veterans like Corey Perry or Taylor Hall could step into the role temporarily, offering their experience and leadership to guide the team.

A more likely course, as suggested by Kyle Graden of Blackhawkup.com, is that Connor Murphy, currently wearing an "A"(alternate captain) will continue to lead. He could serve as a leader for the young team, providing guidance and mentorship.

However, the trajectory is clear for Bedard's eventual rise to captaincy. Just as Jonathan Toews was named captain after gaining a season's experience, Bedard's journey is likely to follow a similar path. But, the youngster will have to bide his time.