Should Derek Lalonde be fired? Looking at 3 prospective replacements for Detroit Red Wings head coach position

As the Detroit Red Wings find themselves in the midst of a challenging stretch, losing nine of their last 11 games, speculation about the future of head coach Derek Lalonde has begun to surface. While Lalonde hasn't been fired yet, it's worth considering potential candidates who could step in if a coaching change is on the horizon. Here are three potential names for the Detroit Red Wings to consider if they decide to move on from Derek Lalonde:

3 prospective replacements for Detroit Red Wings head coach position

#1. Patrick Roy: A second chance in an unfamiliar place

One intriguing name that immediately comes to mind is Patrick Roy. A hockey icon with a Hall of Fame playing career, Roy has seamlessly transitioned into coaching with notable success. His resume includes a Jack Adams Award, showcasing his coaching prowess.

Recently, Roy guided the Quebec Remparts to the 2023 Memorial Cup title, further solidifying his credentials. His fiery personality and outside-the-box coaching ideas could inject new energy into the Red Wings, potentially jumpstarting their season. Moreover, a reunion with Detroit might help rebuild the goodwill that was strained during Roy's playing days in the 90s.

#2. Claude Julien: Brining the Detroit Red Wings back to the playoffs

Another experienced coach on the market is Claude Julien, whose Stanley Cup win with the Boston Bruins highlights his coaching acumen. Known for instilling a tough defensive style, Julien's approach could address the current weakness in the Red Wings' defensive play.

While his last stint in Montreal saw offensive struggles, Julien's ability to shore up defensive structures could be the solution Detroit needs to turn their season around.

#3. Gerard Gallant: Bringing an increase in team structure

Gerard Gallant, a classic old-school coach, is also a compelling option. His track record with the Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers from 2015 to 2023 is impressive – with winning seasons each year – even in the ones he was let go. Gallant brings a structured approach and tends to lean on veteran players. If the Red Wings are seeking a coach to quickly stabilize the team and restore success, Gallant's proven ability to do so could make him a strong candidate.

Ultimately, the decision to replace a head coach is a significant one, and the Red Wings' management will carefully consider their options. Whether they opt for Patrick Roy's dynamic approach, Claude Julien's defensive expertise or Gerard Gallant's proven track record, the goal will be to spark a turnaround and rekindle success for the Detroit Red Wings.