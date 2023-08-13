Should Montreal Canadiens goalie be insecure about his spot after recent moves made in Erik Karlsson trade?

The Montreal Canadiens' goaltending situation has taken an interesting turn with the acquisition of Casey DeSmith in the Erik Karlsson trade. The move has raised questions about the stability of the team's crease and whether Sam Montembeault should be concerned about his position.

As the dust settles on this trade, it's essential to analyze the implications for the goaltending roster.

Last season saw a nearly equal split between Sam Montembeault and Jake Allen, both of whom played key roles in the Montreal Canadiens' campaign. Montembeault, entering his second season with Montreal, has shown his ability to perform under pressure. With a 3.42 goals-against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%), he held his ground behind an inexperienced defense.

The unexpected acquisition of Casey DeSmith in the Karlsson trade caught Montembeault off guard. However, Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes quickly intervened, reaching out to Montembeault's agent to reassure the goalie about his future.

This move seemed to quell any potential unrest, with Montembeault expressing his confidence in his position (via NHL.com):

"He was super okay. I can't wait to see what will happen."

The rumors surrounding DeSmith's future in Montreal, with talks of a potential trade, suggest that the Canadiens' management is actively assessing their goaltending options.

Additionally, Jake Allen's performance has experienced a decline, potentially opening up opportunities for Montembeault to solidify his role as a key player for the team's future.

Given the reassurances from Canadiens GM Kent Hughes and Montembeault's recent strong performances, it appears that the young goaltender should feel secure about his spot on the team.

His consistent play last season, coupled with his standout performance at the World Championships, indicates that he's a valuable asset for the Canadiens' goaltending stability. The team's actions and comments from management suggest that Montembeault is indeed a pillar for the future of the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Montembeault's performance and contract

Montembeault's performance reached new heights at the World Championships in May, where he played a pivotal role in Canada's gold medal victory. With a remarkable 1.42 GAA and a .939 SV% during the tournament, he perfectly showed that he can thrive in high-pressure situations. These performances only solidified his status as a goaltender with great potential.

Entering the final year of his current contract with a $1 million average annual value (AAV), Montembeault has expressed his interest in a contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens. However, as of now, extension talks have not commenced.

While this could raise some concerns, it's essential to consider the broader context of the team's goaltending situation.