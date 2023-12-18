Should the Senators exercise patience? Or is it time to fire D.J. Smith?

The Ottawa Senators were a team many expected to make the playoffs this season, but that looks like it won't be the case.

Ottawa is currently 11-15-0, which is last in the Atlantic Division and last in the Eastern Conference, although the Senators do have several games in hand.

However, with Ottawa struggling out of the gates, many Senators fans are calling for head coach D.J. Smith to be fired, but will he be?

Will Ottawa fire D.J. Smith?

D.J. Smith was recruited by the Senators in May of 2019 on a three-year contract. Smith's contract was later extended in July 2021 until the 2023–24 season, with a club option for 2024–25.

However, in his four years in Ottawa, Smith has yet to lead the team to the playoffs, and it's looking like the Sens will miss the playoffs again this season.

But, as of right now, it doesn't look like Smith will be fired. Given his contract ends at the end of the season, it's likely Ottawa will ride out the season and decline the club option on the head coach.

Part of the reason why Smith won't be fired right now is because the Senators don't have a general manager. Once Ottawa hires a general manager, the new GM may want to hire a new head coach, which means Smith's time in Ottawa could be over.

But, with Steve Staois serving as the interim GM, he says he's been pleased with the job Smith has done and how the players respect him.

“The players respect him,” Staios said to The Athletic of Smith. “They play hard for him. This team doesn’t cheat us on effort. Are there areas of our game where it needs to improve? Yeah, of course there are. And when you talk to D.J., he’d say the same thing. I’m confident that the team is going to continue to improve."

“The other thing is, it’s a challenge to really evaluate when you don’t have all our players. It’s not excuses. It’s just the facts.”

For the time being, D.J. Smith will remain the Ottawa Senators' head coach. However, if the Sens fail to turn their season around, this would most likely be Smith's final season in Ottawa.

