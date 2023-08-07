Sidney Crosby to Canadiens, Connor McDavid to Maple Leafs; AI predicts most implausible NHL trades

Sidney Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens? Can you fathom how big a move that would be? In the world of sports, trade rumors often ignite fans' imaginations, sparking debates about what could happen if certain superstar players were to change teams.

Recently, we asked AI for trade predictions that could take the NHL community by storm. It suggested three monumental trades that could shake the league to its core.

#1, Connor McDavid to the Toronto Maple Leafs

The first proposed trade centers around Connor McDavid, the generational talent and captain of the Edmonton Oilers. The AI prediction envisions McDavid being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, which would undoubtedly become the biggest trade in NHL history.

This move would transform the Maple Leafs into an instant Stanley Cup favorite, as McDavid's exceptional skills and playmaking abilities would complement their young and talented core.

Connor McDavid to the Toronto Maple Leafs

However, In reality, the Edmonton Oilers would never part ways with their marquee player, who is widely regarded as one of the best in the world.

#2, Sidney Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens

The second jaw-dropping AI prediction involves Sidney Crosby, the iconic Pittsburgh Penguins captain. According to the AI-generated scenario, Crosby would be traded to the Montreal Canadiens, creating a historic rivalry between the two franchises that would take the NHL world by storm.

Crosby's arrival in Montreal would undoubtedly elevate the Canadiens' roster to new heights, making them a formidable force in the league.

Sidney Crosby to the Montreal Canadiens

Sidney Crosby's connection to the Penguins and his irreplaceable value to the team makes it highly improbable that such a trade would ever materialize.

#3, Auston Matthews to the New York Rangers

The final AI prediction involves Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs' dynamic and goal-scoring machine. In this hypothetical scenario, Matthews would find himself donning the iconic blue and red of the New York Rangers.

This deal would be a significant coup for the Rangers, who have long sought a top-line center to anchor their lineup.

Auston Matthews to the New York Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs, a team with high hopes for Matthews leading them to success, would never entertain the idea of parting ways with their star player.

While these AI predictions fuel the hockey community's imagination, they remain firmly in the realm of speculation and fantasy. Trades of this magnitude are highly unlikely to ever become a reality.