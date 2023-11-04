Sidney Crosby career stats: 3 NHL records set by Penguins captain ahead of 1,200th start

The journey of Sidney Crosby is far from reaching its conclusion. The Pittsburgh Penguins' long-standing captain is gearing up for his 1,200th NHL appearance when the Penguins face off against the struggling San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday, Nov 4, 10 p.m. ET.

Since joining the Penguins in 2005 as the No. 1 draft pick, Crosby quickly rose to stardom and assumed the captaincy in 2007. He has consistently been a force to be reckoned with on the ice, racking up 10 points (comprising five goals and five assists) in just nine games, marking his highest goal total in the first nine games of a season since his five-goal start in the 2018-19 season.

Despite Pittsburgh's 3-6-0 record, with five losses in their last six games, Crosby's dedication remains resolute.

Sidney Crosby's NHL milestones and records: Penguins' captain at the helm

It's time to delve into the NHL records established by the Penguins' captain as he approaches his 1,200th start.

#1. Sidney Crosby: 15th player in NHL history to hit 1,500 career points

In April 2023, Crosby became the 15th player in NHL history to reach the milestone of 1,500 career points, with Wayne Gretzky leading the pack at 2,857 points. He accomplished this in his 1,188th NHL game, making him the sixth fastest player to reach this milestone.

Crosby's remarkable career with the Penguins has spanned 18 seasons, and he achieved a career-high of 120 points (36 goals and 84 assists) in the 2006-07 season.

#2. Penguins' historic trio: Crosby, Malkin, and Letang's remarkable journey

The Penguins' celebrated trio, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, are celebrating their 18th consecutive season as teammates, establishing a record in North American sports. Their achievement eclipses the previous record held by the New York Yankees' trio of Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, and Mariano Rivera, who played together for 17 seasons.

The impact of this trio on the Penguins is evident through their pivotal roles in the team's Stanley Cup triumphs in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

#3. Sidney Crosby's legacy: Championships and individual honors

Sidney Crosby's 1,199 NHL games played now stand as the most in Penguins' history, further cementing his legacy. His impressive career stats of 1,512 points, 555 goals, and 957 assists place him second only to the legendary Mario Lemieux (1,723 points, 690 goals, 1,033 assists) in the Penguins' history.

He won the Hart Trophy and the Art Ross Trophy in the 2006-07 and 2013-14 seasons, and the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's goal leader in the 2009-10 and 2016-17 seasons.