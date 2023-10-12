Sidney Crosby Fantasy Projection: Will Penguins veteran end up with 90+ points in 2023-24 season?

Sidney Crosby has been a top-five player in the NHL for over a decade, but there's no question that he's in the final stages of his career.

Crosby is 36 and is in his 19th NHL season. He has recorded over 100 points six times in his career, including the NHL in points in 2006-07 and 2013-14. However, recently Crosby's production has declined, likely due to his age, but he still remains a great offensive player.

Last season, Crosby skated in 82 games and recorded 93 points, while in the year before, he put up 84 points in just 69 games. So, Crosby should be able to go over 90 points again this season, as long as he remains healthy.

Already just one game into the season, Crosby has one point, but being over a point-per-game player in the NHL is nothing new to the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar.

He has been over a point-per-game player in every season he has played, even in the years he was injured.

Sidney Crosby and the Penguins have something to prove

Last season, the Pittsburgh Penguins missed the playoffs. It was the first time Sidney Crosby didn't make the postseason since his rookie season in 2005-06.

After missing out on the playoffs, Crosby told NHL.com's Michelle Crechiolo that he has a lot to prove this season.

“I think you want to bounce back, when it doesn't go your way. I think you want to respond the right way and use it as a learning experience,” Crosby said. “Hopefully, that's everyone's mindset. I think with a lot of new faces, everyone's really excited and has a lot of energy and wants to get going, want to prove themselves.

“So, I think we're all in the same boat there – that the guys who were there last year want to bounce back, and new guys coming in, they want to prove themselves. I think that's a good mentality to have. There's something to prove, I think, for everybody. Regardless of the situation, that's usually how it works. And I think we all feel that right off the bat here.”

The Penguins did lose their season opener, but Sidney Crosby did score to kick off his campaign to try and get 90+ points once again.

