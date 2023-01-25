Sidney Crosby is arguably one of this generation's best, if not the best, NHL players. Many have honored him with the moniker "The Next One" for his brilliant understanding of the game and playmaking abilities.

Sidney Crosby began his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and was their overall first pick in the 2005 NHL entry draft. Since then, Crosby has been an integral member of the Penguins.

He has been with the team for over 15 years, won the Stanley Cup three times, and produced some of the most memorable moments on the ice.

This article will look at Sidney Crosby's top five moments that made him one of the greatest players in NHL history.

#1. Youngest captain to lift the Stanley Cup

Crosby was chosen Penguins captain in 2007. The Penguins returned to their glory days under his leadership for the first time in two decades. At the age of 27, Crosby became the youngest captain in NHL history to lift the coveted Cup when the Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings in the 2009 Stanley Cup final.

He was instrumental in the Penguins' triumph that year, amassing 31 playoff points and delivering two game-winning goals.

#2. 2010 Winter Olympics golden goal

At the 2010 Winter Olympics, Sidney Crosby helped Canada win the gold medal game against the United States. In overtime, he converted a superb pass from Jarome Iginla into what is known as "The Golden Goal," beating USA goaltender Ryan Miller.

#3. Sidney Crosby, the big game player

Sidney Crosby is always willing to stand up for the Penguins when needed. He led his team to the 2008 Stanley Cup final, but the Penguins were defeated in six games by the Detroit Red Wings. Crosby's finals quest finished with 27 points, tying him with the championship MVP, Henrik Zetterberg. Crosby was only 27 at the time, yet he displayed outstanding leadership.

#4. A great comeback

Sidney Crosby had to be sidelined from the ice for almost a year due to an injury. But there is a saying in sports that "comebacks are always stronger," and Crosby made it happen in reality. He made his comeback against the Islanders during the 2010-11 season. In that game, Crosby scored two goals and provided two assists to help the Penguins secure a 5-0 win.

#5. Off to a great rookie season

Success always ran in Crosby's veins. During his rookie year in 2005-06, Crosby established himself as "The Next One," ending the season with 102 points and tasting his first success in the NHL as he became the youngest player to collect 100 points in a season.

Poll : 0 votes