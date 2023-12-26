Sidney Crosby once gifted a special 'Pride' jersey to former Team Canada employee who had recently come out as gay

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is not only highly skilled on the ice but has also proven time and time again to be a class act when it comes to caring for and giving back to his fans.

His unwavering dedication to the sport and his exceptional talent have garnered him a massive fan following. Sidney Crosby's appreciation for his fans and teammates is evident in the way he consistently goes above and beyond to make their experiences memorable and meaningful.

In one instance, "Sid the Kid" demonstrated his remarkable character through humility and genuine kindness toward others.

Tyson Barrie, Sidney Crosby's teammate at the 2015 World Championship, was inspired by the Penguins captain's show of class toward his agent, Bayner Pettinger.

Pettinger, who had previously worked for Team Canada, was sitting next to Crosby during one of the BioSteel camps, which was held in Montreal. Notably, at the time, Barrie's agent, Bayner Pettinger, had also publicly come out as gay.

Both of them were having a conversation, and at that moment, Pettinger mentioned the Pride warmup jerseys, citing them as pretty cool. What followed next was Crosby's surprise to Pettinger, as he got a Pride jersey framed for him.

Crosby's teammate Tyson Barrie revealed that Pettinger was almost in tears after receiving the special gift from Crosby (via NHL.com):

"Bayner FaceTimed me a couple months later, almost in tears,” Barrie said. “The concierge at his condo called him and was like hey, there’s a big package here for you, can you come down and grab it? Turns out Sid had gotten a Pride jersey framed for Bayner. He wrote, ‘Bayner, proud of you.’ That’s the kind of guy he is.

"You'll never hear about any of this stuff. He's just always doing stuff under the radar. He’s just a special guy."

Sidney Crosby has long been known for his heartwarming gestures

Throughout his career, Crosby has been known for his heartwarming gestures, be it giving the game puck to the fans on the ice or taking his time out to sign autographs for fans.

These are some of the classifications that make "Sid the Kid" one of the most loving hockey players.