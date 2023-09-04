In 2017, amid the charged political climate surrounding protests against racism and police brutality in the United States, Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins found themselves at the center of controversy. As penned by Bill Beacon of The Canadian Press, their decision to visit the White House following their Stanley Cup victory raised eyebrows and generated significant criticism.

Sidney Crosby, a revered figure in the hockey world, stood firmly by the team's choice to make the trip to the White House. He asserted:

"Everyone's got the right to go or not to go, but we've been invited, and we accepted the invitation. I don't think you have to read into it any more than that."

However, not everyone shared Crosby's perspective. One voice that rose prominently in opposition was former NHL enforcer, Georges Laraque. Laraque did not mince his words, expressing his disappointment in the Penguins' decision. He said:

"I know hockey's more conservative than other sports, but this time it's just wrong. I'm surprised the NHL didn't make a stand. To me, it's an embarrassment that they're going."

Laraque's criticism highlighted the stark contrast between the NHL and other major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, where players and teams were actively engaged in protests during the national anthem. In those leagues, athletes used their platforms to draw attention to critical issues, while hockey, traditionally seen as more reserved, appeared to take a different path.

Laraque's remarks sparked a broader conversation within the hockey community and beyond, drawing attention to the diversity of opinions within the sport and the complex intersection of politics and professional athletics.

The controversy surrounding the Penguins' White House visit in 2017 serves as a reminder of the power of sports to reflect and influence societal discussions, even in the most unexpected of ways.

Sidney Crosby once revealed unexpected career aspirations

Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins' star player and NHL standout, once disclosed an intriguing career alternative. In a 2008 interview with Achieve Spring magazine, Crosby revealed that had he not pursued hockey, he would have considered becoming a fireman or a police officer.

This unexpected insight showcases Crosby's penchant for active and varied roles. Raised in Moncton, New Brunswick, Crosby successfully balanced academics and hockey during his high school years.

While his devotion to hockey is undeniable, his interest in dynamic, ever-changing professions like firefighting and law enforcement reflects a desire for unique daily experiences and the joy of working as part of a team.