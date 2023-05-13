Slovakia vs Latvia: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

As the 2023 IIHF World Championship approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the exciting matchup between Slovakia and Latvia. With both teams boasting talented rosters and a passion for the game, this promises to be an intense battle on the ice.

Slovakia vs. Latvia: Match Details

Slovakia and Latvia will also be facing each other in an exciting ice hockey match during the 2023 IIHF World Championship on May 13, 2023. The game is set to start at 7:20 p.m. in Slovakian time and at 8:20 p.m. in Latvia, and it will take place at Arena Riga.

Slovakia vs. Latvia: Streaming Options

Fans in Slovakia may watch the game on RTVS Slovakia, while radio listeners can tune in to Slovak Radio. Fans may watch the action live on Sport.sk.

Latvian spectators, on the other hand, can watch the game on LTV Latvia and TET TV networks, while radio listeners can tune in to TET. Fans may watch the game live on Currenttime.tv and TET.

North American viewers can watch the 2023 IIHF World Championship on TSN and the NHL Network. The NHL Network will broadcast all games featuring Team USA, selected pool play games, and both semifinal and medal games. For games not available on NHL Network, fans can stream them on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or ESPN+.

The highly-anticipated match between Slovakia and Latvia is just around the corner at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. With both teams looking to make a statement on the ice, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating this exciting matchup.

When it comes to previous confrontations between the two teams, the Slovakians have won the most recent ones. Latvia, on the other hand, has been building on their attacking game and has produced some remarkable performances in recent games.

Its recent form has been inconsistent, with some spots in its pre-season campaign, but it ended on a high note with a victory over Austria. Slovakia will try to build on their great showing in the World Cup playoffs last year in this match.

Meanwhile, Latvia has shown that they can compete with more or less equal rivals, and they will be looking to put their attacking prowess on display in this game.

This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between two talented teams. With the Slovakians' recent success against the Latvians' impressive attacking form, it will be fascinating to see which team will come out on top in this exciting encounter.

