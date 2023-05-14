Slovenia vs Canada: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship is in full swing, and the competition is heating up as Slovenia prepares to take on Canada in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams are battling for their spot in the standings, and fans can expect an intense and thrilling game as these two teams face off.

Canada vs. Slovenia: Match details

Slovenia is set to take on Canada in what promises to be an exciting game on May 14, 2023, at 2:20 AM in Canada PDT and 11:20 AM in Slovenia at Arena Riga.

Canada vs. Slovenia: Streaming options

For Canadian fans, TSN1 will be broadcasting the game live, with a streaming option available on TSN.ca or the TSN App. The game will also be available on RDS. Viewers who are unable to access TSN can still catch the action for free via the Game Centre on the official tournament website or the World Championship YouTube page.

On the other hand, Slovenian fans can tune in to RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia to watch the game live. For those who prefer streaming, RTV Slovenia and Sports TV Slovenia offer broadband and mobile options for viewers in Slovenia.

Slovenia vs Canada: A battle of age and youth at the 2023 IIHF World Championship

The 2023 IIHF World Championship continues with an exciting matchup between Slovenia and Canada on May 14. The Canadians come into this game on a high note after a commanding 6-0 victory over Latvia, with several young players stepping up to contribute to the win. Meanwhile, Slovenia looks to bounce back after a disappointing 7-0 loss to Switzerland in their opening game.

Although Canadians has dominated the head-to-head matchups with Slovenia, winning all four previous meetings, the Slovenians have come close to an upset in the past, with a memorable 4-3 overtime loss in 2013. With a roster that features several experienced players, including captain Jan Urbas, Slovenia will be looking to pull off the upset and secure their first win of the tournament.

On the other hand, Canadian young guns will be looking to continue their impressive play and build momentum heading into the rest of the tournament. MacKenzie Weegar was particularly impressive in the opening game, recording a goal and two assists, and the coaching staff will be looking for him and other young players like Pierre-Olivier Joseph to continue their strong play.

Canadians will likely rely on their strong defense, led by Weegar and Tyler Myers, to shut down Slovenia's offense. Sam Montembeault will likely get the start in goal after recording a shutout in the opening game.

Slovenia will need to improve their defensive play if they want to compete with them, as they allowed seven goals in their first game. Goalie Gasper Kroselj will need to be sharp, and the team will need to limit their opportunities in order to have a chance at the upset.

