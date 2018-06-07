Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Smith-Pelly to skip White House visit if Caps win Cup

Smith-Pelly to skip White House visit if Caps win Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 06:17 IST
8
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Count out Devante Smith-Pelly if the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup and are invited to the White House to celebrate with President Donald Trump.

"The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist," Canada's Postmedia quoted Smith-Pelly as saying Wednesday as the Capitals prepared for Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. "Some of the things he's said are pretty gross. I'm not too into politics, so I don't know all his other views, but his rhetoric I definitely don't agree with. It hasn't come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up."

Smith-Pelly, one of two black Capitals players, is from the Toronto area. He spoke two days after Trump canceled the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House, and a day after NBA stars LeBron James and Curry both said they wouldn't visit.

The Capitals lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, and can hoist the Cup on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Smith-Pelly has scored in the last two games of the finals and had six goals — two of them winners — and an assist in the playoffs. He had seven goals in 75 games in the regular season.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

National Hockey League
Holtby spectacular as Caps beat Knights to even Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Caps ready to roll in Stanley Cup Final if Kuznetsov is out
RELATED STORY
Column: Big hits, big goals and a big win for Capitals
RELATED STORY
6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener
RELATED STORY
Capitals, Golden Knights in improbable Stanley Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Kuznetsov returns, scores goal, adds assist in Caps' win
RELATED STORY
Knights, Caps try to keep their cool in Vegas at Cup Final
RELATED STORY
Knight-Cap: Nate Schmidt knows both sides of Cup matchup
RELATED STORY
Capitals eager to end their title drought in Vegas desert
RELATED STORY
Caps' Ovechkin and Kuznetsov inspire Russian players, fans
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us