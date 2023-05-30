"So horny for Adin Hill" - Fans sing praises of Vegas Golden Knights goalie after monster performance in Game 6 vs Dallas

In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, goaltender Adin Hill delivered a masterclass performance, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to an emphatic 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars. Hill's exceptional goaltending abilities were on full display as he made 23 saves, earning a well-deserved shutout and solidifying his status as a pivotal factor in the team's success during the postseason.

From the moment the puck dropped, it was evident that Adin Hill was in the zone. His lightning-quick reflexes, impeccable positioning, and unwavering focus left the opposition bewildered and frustrated throughout the game.

Fans took to Twitter to express their elation and admiration for Hill's exceptional skills and outstanding play between the pipes. The goaltender's remarkable performance not only secured a shutout but also provided a solid foundation for the team's offensive outbursts.

Let's dive into the enthusiastic reactions from fans on Twitter.

z - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights ADIN HILL SHUTOUT TO SEND THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL ADIN HILL SHUTOUT TO SEND THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

Jesse Granger @JesseGranger_ Entering this series Adin Hill had zero shutouts as a Golden Knight.



He now has two. Entering this series Adin Hill had zero shutouts as a Golden Knight. He now has two.

Bryan @Metalpanthers



Just as we all expected when the playoffs started Adin hill vs Sergei bobrovsky will be the Stanley cup final goaltending battle.Just as we all expected when the playoffs started Adin hill vs Sergei bobrovsky will be the Stanley cup final goaltending battle.Just as we all expected when the playoffs started 😭😭

z - rachel ✨ |playoffs version| @rachelmaatallah

VEGAS IS GOING TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

screaming, crying, throwing up

i love this team forever and always 🤍 #vegasborn ADIN HILL SHUTOUTVEGAS IS GOING TO THE STANLEY CUP FINALscreaming, crying, throwing upi love this team forever and always 🤍 ADIN HILL SHUTOUTVEGAS IS GOING TO THE STANLEY CUP FINALscreaming, crying, throwing upi love this team forever and always 🤍✨ #vegasborn https://t.co/3PTEYhC1nQ

Trevor Shackles @ShackTS The two goalies in the Stanley Cup Finals are *Sergei Bobrovsky and Adin Hill*



Bobrovsky had a .901 SV% in 50 GP, Hill had .915% in 27 GP.



Yet in the playoffs, they're at .935 and .937.



You need great goaltending to win, but we've seen it can kinda come from anyone The two goalies in the Stanley Cup Finals are *Sergei Bobrovsky and Adin Hill*Bobrovsky had a .901 SV% in 50 GP, Hill had .915% in 27 GP.Yet in the playoffs, they're at .935 and .937.You need great goaltending to win, but we've seen it can kinda come from anyone

y2baay @y2baay Adin Hill is the reason Edmonton isn’t playing Florida in the Stanley cup final and that’s just gut wrenching Adin Hill is the reason Edmonton isn’t playing Florida in the Stanley cup final and that’s just gut wrenching 😩

Landon Stagg @LJS072515 @GoldenKnights Adin Hill is the real deal. Sign and pay the man. @GoldenKnights Adin Hill is the real deal. Sign and pay the man.

BIG D @therealogbigd Adin Hill with his second shutout in the series. Way to go for our boy! Adin Hill with his second shutout in the series. Way to go for our boy!

Hill's consistent brilliance between the pipes has not only provided a formidable foundation for the team's offensive outbursts but has also instilled unwavering confidence in the entire roster as they set their sights on the ultimate prize - the Stanley Cup.

Adin Hill Shines as Golden Knights Dominate Stars

In a highly anticipated Game 6 matchup, the Vegas Golden Knights showcased their dominance as they stormed to a convincing 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars. The win secured their spot in the Stanley Cup Final, capping off an exceptional performance in the series.

The Golden Knights' relentless offensive pressure and exceptional goaltending from Adin Hill proved to be the decisive factors in this crucial game.

Right from the opening puck drop, it was evident that the Golden Knights were determined to leave no doubt about their superiority. The team's fourth line set the tone early as William Carrier capitalized on a strong forechecking shift to open the scoring just 3:41 into the contest. The relentless pressure from the Golden Knights continued throughout the first period, and they added to their lead with a power-play goal by William Karlsson late in the frame.

As the game progressed, Vegas maintained its stranglehold on the Stars. The Golden Knights depth and balanced scoring were on full display as the second period saw goals from Keegan Kolesar and Jonathan Marchessault. The fourth line's contributions were instrumental, providing valuable scoring and relentless forechecking, while the power play capitalized on their opportunities.

Defensively, Adin Hill was a wall in the crease, making 23 saves to secure a well-deserved shutout. His exceptional performance throughout the playoffs has been a crucial factor in the Golden Knights' success, providing a solid foundation for the team's offensive outbursts.

The Stars, despite their best efforts, couldn't find a way past Hill, struggling to generate quality scoring chances. They seemed to run out of steam after two hard-fought victories in Games 4 and 5, ultimately succumbing to the relentless pressure from the Golden Knights.

With this commanding victory, the Golden Knights have punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, a testament to their skill, depth, and determination. The team's success in this series and throughout the playoffs is also a testament to the exceptional coaching of Bruce Cassidy and the commitment of the entire roster.

Poll : 0 votes