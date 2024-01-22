Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire picks for Week 16 ft. Cam Atkinson

There are 51 games in the NHL this week, meaning plenty of fantasy hockey managers will check out the latest injury news and watch who is hot and cold.

Most fantasy hockey teams have set rosters as the NHL begins the second half, but there's always a chance to improve.

Whether you want to stay atop your respective league or play spoiler, some NHL players are worth picking up in fantasy hockey this week, even if it is just for a short stay.

Best NHL Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Picks for Week 16

1. Adam Henrique

(Rostered in 19% of leagues)

On Sunday night, Adam Henrique had both goals for the Anaheim Ducks against the New York Rangers. Since Jan. 1, he's netted four goals and five assists for nine points in 10 games.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

Henrique is on pace to collect 50 points, which would be his best NHL season since 2017-18. As the fourth-leading scorer on the Ducks, he's on track to surpass 20 goals for the second consecutive season.

Realistically, Henrique will never replace the points by some of the league's top players. But, if a fantasy team is struggling, he'd be a good addition for now, as he remains on a mini-hot streak.

2. Brock Faber - Minnesota Wild

(Rostered in 50% of leagues)

Brock Faber plays 24:41 a night for a Minnesota Wild team near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Despite the team's struggles, the rookie defender has 25 points and is still plus-three, while the Wild have a goal differential of minus-17.

As it stands, Faber is the third leading scorer amongst rookies, trailing only Connor Bedard and his teammate Marco Rossi. Even though he doesn't rank up many shots (70) or hits (32), he's an offensive-minded defenseman who is only rostered in half of the Yahoo fantasy hockey league. He won't win the Norris Trophy this year, but he will be a finalist for the Calder Trophy.

#3. Cam Atkinson - Philadelphia Flyers

(Rostered in 21% of leagues)

On the weekend, Cam Atkinson scored four points in two games as the Philadelphia Flyers lost both contests. Over the past five games, he's collected eight points with four goals. After missing so much time dealing with injuries, he's finally finding his stride again at the NHL halfway point.

Cam Atkinson, Philadelphia Flyers

Considering the Flyers are chasing down the Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, they could use the continued production from Atkinson down the stretch. Even though he won't find the scoresheet every night, he averages over three shots a game to serve as an excellent utility player in a favorable fantasy hockey matchup.