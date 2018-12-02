×
Spooner scores first goal with Oilers in 2-1 win over Vegas

Associated Press
02 Dec 2018, 11:59 IST
AP Image

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Spooner scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, lifting the Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Connor McDavid also scored as the Oilers won their third straight and improved to 4-1-1 under new coach Ken Hitchcock. Mikko Koskinen stopped 31 shots.

William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights, who snapped a season-high five-game winning streak. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 32 saves.

On the go-ahead goal, Ty Rattie forced a turnover behind the Vegas net and the puck popped in front to Spooner, who put it in at 5:50 of the final period. It was his first goal in eight games since coming to Edmonton in a trade with the New York Rangers.

Vegas was all over Edmonton with an 8-2 edge in shots early, but the Oilers struck first when McDavid sped on a partial breakaway and beat Fleury for his 14th of the season at 6:11 of the first.

The Golden Knights tied it with 7:43 left in the second as Karlsson picked up a rebound in front and tucked it past Koskinen for his fourth goal in his last four games.

NOTES: It was the second of four meetings this season between the two teams, with the Knights taking the first contest 6-3 in Edmonton on Nov. 18. ... Claimed on waivers from Carolina on Friday, forward Valentin Zykov was not in the lineup for Edmonton.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Washington in a rematch of June's Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Dallas on Monday night.

