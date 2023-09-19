St. Louis Blues announce Brayden Schenn as franchise's 24th captain

The St. Louis Blues have named Brayden Schenn the 24th captain in franchise history.

The Blues announced on Monday that Schenn has been named their new captain. St. Louis has been without a captain since Ryan O'Reilly was traded last year to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Schenn has been with the Blues since 2017 and says he's honored to be named the 24th captain in franchise history.

“I don’t think it has set in yet, to be honest. The history of this franchise, the great captains they’ve had, and now getting your own name added to that extraordinary list, it’s a huge honor that I’m thankful for. I’m excited for the opportunity and the challenge this will bring.”

Schenn added:

“Honestly, your first initial reaction is how big of an honor it is. I’ve always said, St. Louis has been the best thing for me. Getting the opportunity to come here and play, winning the Stanley Cup and now [being named captain], it’s an opportunity for us to work together and get back to where we feel we should be as an organization. I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity to lead this team.”

Brayden Schenn was drafted fifth overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009. He has spent time in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and the last six years with the Blues.

Schenn has skated in 858 NHL games and has recorded 589 points. He also was a key member of the St. Louis Stanley Cup-winning team in 2019.