St. Louis Blues projected line combinations for 2023-24 NHL season

The St. Louis Blues are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL season with a roster filled with skilled forwards and solid defensemen.

As fans eagerly await the puck drop, let's project the starting lines for the St. Louis Blues:

St. Louis Blues' projected line combinations for 2023-24 season

Forwards

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Jordan Kyrou

The top line boasts a mix of speed, playmaking and scoring ability. Saad's experience, Thomas' creativity and Kyrou's offensive flair make the trio a formidable force.

Pavel Buchnevich — Kevin Hayes — Kasperi Kapanen

The second line features a combination of size and skill. Buchnevich's scoring touch, Hayes' two-way play and Kapanen's speed provide scoring depth.

Jake Neighbours – Brayden Schenn – Jakub Vrana

The third line showcases a blend of physicality and offensive potential. Schenn's leadership, Vrana's goal-scoring ability and Neighbours' energy offer a well-rounded unit.

Samuel Blais – Nikita Alexandrov – Alexey Toropchenko

The fourth line brings youthful energy and physicality. Samuel Blais' grit, Nikita Alexandrov's potential, and Alexey Toropchenko's work ethic round out the forward group.

Defense

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

The top defensive pairing combines Leddy's offensive instincts with Parayko's shutdown ability. The pairing is expected to log significant minutes and contribute at both ends of the ice.

Torey Krug — Justin Faulk

The second pairing showcases the offensive-minded Krug alongside the reliable Faulk. Krug's power-play proficiency complements Faulk's defensive responsibility.

Marco Scandella — Calle Rosen

The third pairing offers depth and stability. Scandella's physicality and Rosen's defensive skills make this a valuable combination for the Blues.

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington

Binnington is set to be the starting goaltender once again, hoping to restore his strong play and provide the St. Louis Blues with the stability needed between the pipes.

Joel Hofer

Hofer will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His development and contributions will be closely monitored throughout the season.

The Blues' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season represent a team looking to compete in a tough Central Division.

With a balanced lineup that combines scoring depth, defensive responsibility and physicality, the St. Louis Blues aim to make a strong push for the playoffs. As the season progresses, fans will be watching eagerly to see how the lineup performs and whether it can lead to postseason success.