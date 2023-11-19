St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips and more | Nov 19th 2023

The St. Louis Blue will face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night at Honda Center, Anaheim. The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live across various platforms such as ESPN+, BSSC, BSMW and BSSD.

The contest can be listened to on the radio on KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM and KLAA Angels Radio AM 830.

St. Louis Blues game preview

The Blues are 8-6-1 this season and were defeated 5-1 by the Los Angeles Kings in their last game. On average, the Blues score 2.8 goals per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Robert Thomas has been quite impressive for St. Louis, scoring 6 goals and providing 11 assists resulting in a total of 17 points. Pavel Buchnevich has recorded 10 points by netting five goals and providing five assists across 14 games.

Joel Hofer boasts a record of 3-2-0 with a save percentage of .902, making a total of 129 saves while conceding only 14 goals.

Anton Malmstrom (Undisclosed) and Josh Jacobs (Undisclosed) are unavailable for today's match.

Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Ducks have a record of 9-8-0 this season and were defeated 2-1 by the Florida Panthers in their last game. The Ducks are scoring 2.94 goals per game and conceding 3.12 goals per game.

Frank Vatrano has been quite productive this season for Anaheim, tallying a total of 17 points. Mason McTavish is another key contributor for Anaheim, with 7 goals and 9 assists in 17 games.

In goal, Lukas Dostal has a save percentage of .893 in the eight games he has played this season ranking him 46th in the league.

Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (Knee), Jamie Drysdale (Lower Body), Trevor Zegras (Lower Body) and Leo Carlsson (Load Management) are sidelined due to injuries.

St. Louis Blues lines

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich

Robert Thomas

Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad

Defensemen

Nick Leddy

Colton Parayko

Torey Krug

Goalies

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Anaheim Ducks lines

Forwards

Frank Vatrano

Leo Carlsson

Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Jackson Lacombe

Pavel Mintyukov

Goalies

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks: Odds and prediction

The Ducks are the favorites with odds of -120, while the Blues are seen as the underdogs with odds set at -102. As one of the strong offensive teams this season and with key player performances, the Ducks should win this game.