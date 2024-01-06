St. Louis Blues vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 6, 2024

The St. Louis Blues face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, North Carolina, on Saturday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, BSMW and BSSO.

The contest can be heard on KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

St. Louis Blues game preview

The St. Louis Blues are 19-17-1 this season after beating the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in their last game. On average, the Blues score 2.86 goals per game and allow 3.19. Their power play success rate is 11.1%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 79.6%.

Robert Thomas has been quite impressive this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 25 assists in 37 games. Meanwhile, Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 29 points in 35 games.

Joel Hofer has a 7-6-0 record with a save percentage of .911 and goals against average of 2.8 per game. Anton Malmstrom (undisclosed), Justin Faulk (lower body) and Josh Jacobs (undisclosed) are unavailable for the game.

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes have a 22-13-4 record after winning their last game 6-2 against the Washington Capitals. They are scoring 3.46 goals and conceding 3.03 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 28.1%, while their penalty kill rate is 82.7%.

Sebastian Aho has been a key player for Carolina this season, with 15 goals and 31 assists, totaling 46 points. Seth Jarvis has also made contributions to the offense, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 39 games.

Antti Raanta has a record of 7-5-1 and has maintained a goals-against average of 3.6 and a save percentage of .855. Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) is sidelined due to injuries.

St. Louis Blues lines

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich

Robert Thomas

Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad

Defensemen

Nick Leddy

Colton Parayko

Torey Krug

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Carolina Hurricanes lines

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov

Sebastian Aho

Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin

Brent Burns

Brady Skjei

Goalies

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

St. Louis Blues vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds & Prediction

The Blues have won three of their last five games, while the Hurricanes have won five straight. Carolina has a better power play success rate than St. Louis and are ranked fourth-best in the league. The Hurricanes have won two of their last three home games.

The Hurricanes are the favorites with odds of -192, while the Blues are the underdogs with odds set at +159. With an added ice-home advantage, Carolina should win this game.

St. Louis Blues vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win - 192

Tip 2: Sebastian Aho to score – Yes

Tip 3: Home Advantage – Yes