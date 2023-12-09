St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 9th 2023

The St. Louis Blues (13-12-1) are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks (8-16-1) at the United Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Both teams find themselves in challenging positions within the Western Conference. The Blues currently occupy the ninth spot and the Blackhawks trailing at 16th.

St. Louis Blues Game preview

The Blues' struggles this season are primarily attributed to their offensive woes, averaging a modest 2.88 goals per game. Leading the charge for St. Louis are Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich, who have managed to combine for an impressive 17 goals and 27 assists, steering the top two lines.

However, beyond this dynamic duo, the rest of the Blues' offense has faced difficulties finding the back of the net. With only five skaters contributing six goals or more, the team's top-heavy nature becomes evident, allowing opposing defenses to hone in and limit their scoring opportunities.

Chicago Blackhawks Game preview

On the other side of the ice, the Chicago Blackhawks are grappling with similar offensive challenges, averaging just 2.40 goals per game. The trio of Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev, and Jason Dickinson has been a bright spot for Chicago, collectively accounting for 24 goals and as many assists to lead the top two lines.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Blackhawks' offense has struggled to match this level of production. With only four skaters managing five goals or more, Chicago's scoring options appear limited, making it easier for opponents to neutralize their attack.

Blues vs Blackhawks: Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-Head Record: In the 95 games played, the Blues have secured victory in 49 matchups, while the Blackhawks have emerged victorious in 46 games. Overtime and Shootout Performance: Both teams have shown competitiveness in overtime, with the Blues securing 9 wins and the Blackhawks not far behind with 8. Goal Averages: Across the 95 games, both teams have averaged 5.6 goals per match. The Blues have averaged 2.9 goals per game, slightly outpacing the Blackhawks who have averaged 2.7 goals per game. Penalty Shootouts: In penalty shootouts, the Blues have a notable record with 5 wins, while the Blackhawks have 2 wins.

St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks: Prediction

In the upcoming game, the St. Louis Blues are favored with odds of -134, while the Chicago Blackhawks are the underdogs with odds of +113. The over/under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

Despite a recent 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues are expected to rebound, facing a Chicago Blackhawks team coming off a 1-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on December 7.

St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Blues to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Blues to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor Bedard to score: Yes