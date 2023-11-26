St. Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Nov 26th 2023

After Jason Dickinson's hattrick secured a 4-3 triumph for the Chicago Blackhawks over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks (6-12) are gearing up to host the St. Louis Blues (10-8-1). The stage is set for the game at the United Center, Chicago on Sunday, Nov 26, at 2 p.m. ET.

The Blues, coming off an 8-3 loss to the Nashville Predators at home on Friday, have been grappling with defensive challenges. They conceded 6 goals in the initial 26 minutes of that match and have allowed an average of 4.80 goals per game in their last five encounters.

On the flip side, the Chicago Blackhawks put an end to a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 4-3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. They staged a comeback from a 3-1 deficit, securing only their second win in seven attempts at home this season.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, NHL Network, and BSMW.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game preview

The St. Louis Blues are facing a challenging season consisting of offensive struggles as they manage to score 2.89 goals per game. While Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich have contributed 19 goals and 26 assists, the remaining offensive lineup needs to step up.

Defensive woes compound the Blues' difficulties, allowing an average of 3.11 goals per game, including a recent setback of 13 goals in the last two matches. Despite contributions from Justin Faulk and Nick Leddy, the defensive unit struggles leaving the net vulnerable to opponent's shots.

The one bright spot lies in goaltender Jordan Binnington, boasting a .906 save percentage and a 2.96 GAA with 1.8 goals saved above average from 406 shots.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks face a daunting season, struggling offensively with an average of just 2.61 goals per game. While Connor Bedard, Philipp Kurashev, and Jason Dickson show promise with a combined 20 goals and 20 assists, the rest of the offensive lineup has encountered challenges.

On the defensive end, the team has exacerbated its issues, allowing an average of 3.67 goals per game, including 10 in the last two matches. Goaltender Petr Mrazek provides a glimmer of hope, maintaining a .904 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA, with 0.9 goals saved above average from 335 shots.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Head-to-head and key numbers

Teams Efficiency: The Blackhawks display a penalty kill success rate of 77.59%, ranking 21st in the league. Their struggle in penalty killing is a notable aspect affecting their overall defensive performance. The Blues maintain a 78% penalty kill success rate, placing them 20th in the league. While not elite, their penalty kill proficiency surpasses that of the Blackhawks, contributing to a more robust defensive presence. Faceoff Battle: Ranking 32nd in the NHL, the Blackhawks win only 43.5% of their faceoffs. This deficiency in faceoff victories underscores a challenge in gaining possession and control during crucial moments. The Blues boast the 11th-ranked faceoff win rate at 51.2%, showcasing their ability to secure possession and control in faceoff situations, a notable advantage over the struggling Blackhawks. Shooting Accuracy: With a shooting percentage of 9.6%, the Blackhawks rank 22nd in the league. Their challenges in converting shots into goals contribute to their lower offensive ranking. The Blues share a shooting percentage of 9.6%, placing them also at 22nd in the league. While not significantly superior, they match the Blackhawks in shooting efficiency.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Odds and prediction

In the upcoming matchup between the Blackhawks and the Blues, the Blackhawks find themselves as +1.5 underdogs currently offering the best odds at -176. Conversely, the Blues, favored with a -1.5 spread, have the most favorable odds on the market at +165. The Blackhawks' best odds for a straight-up win stand at +130, while the Blues have odds set at -140.

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: St. Louis Blues to secure a victory

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Blackhawks to score first: Yes

