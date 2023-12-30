St. Louis Blues vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 30th 2023

The St. Louis Blues and the Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face off at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, with the puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET. Hockey enthusiasts can catch the action on ESPN+, BSMW and SportsNet PT.

St. Louis Blues Game preview

The Blues are navigating a challenging season, primarily due to offensive struggles, averaging just 2.97 goals per game. While the top lines, led by Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou, have showcased their scoring prowess with a combined 34 goals and 56 assists, the remainder of the offensive unit has encountered difficulties finding the back of the net.

The recent contributions of Brandon Saad and Kevin Hayes, who have combined for 18 goals, provide a glimmer of hope and added depth to the Blues' offensive arsenal.

Despite the offensive woes, the Blues have faced significant challenges on the defensive end, conceding an average of 3.26 goals per game. Notable defensive contributors such as Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy and Colton Parayko have accumulated 4.7 defensive point shares.

However, the overall defensive performance has been inconsistent, allowing opponents to capitalize on open shots with relative ease. One standout performer amid the defensive struggles is goaltender Joel Hofer, boasting a .912 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average, making him a crucial asset with 3.2 goals saved above average.

Pittsburgh Penguins Game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are grappling with their own challenges, primarily from offensive inefficiencies, averaging 2.97 goals per game. While the trio of Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin has contributed significantly with 48 goals and 54 assists, the lack of scoring depth beyond these key players poses a hurdle for the Penguins' offensive production.

However, the Penguins have found solace in a formidable defensive lineup, allowing only 2.70 goals per game in their recent outings. Defensive stalwarts Marcus Pettersson, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang and Ryan Graves have combined for impressive defensive point shares, showcasing the team's commitment to a well-rounded defensive approach.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, despite facing challenges, maintains a .916 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average, displaying resilience with 8.0 goals saved above average.

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-Head

St. Louis Blues and Pittsburgh Penguins have faced each other in 24 games, resulting in an even split with 12 wins and 12 losses for each team. Neither team has recorded any draws in their matchups. In overtime (OT), the Blues secured 2 wins and suffered 4 losses, while the Penguins won 4 times and lost twice in OT. During penalty shootouts (PS), Pittsburgh emerged victorious twice without any losses, while St. Louis lost both of their shootout encounters. The average goals per match for St. Louis is 2.5, while the Penguins have a slightly higher average of 2.8 goals per game in their head-to-head contests.

Blues vs. Penguins: Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins, listed as favorites at -189, are anticipated to continue their winning streak after a dominant 7-0 road victory against the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

The St. Louis Blues, tagged as the underdogs at +157, aim to bounce back from a recent 2-1 home defeat against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. The over/under for the game is set at six goals.

St. Louis Blues vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win the game.

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes.

Tip 3: Penguins to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Robert Thomas to score: Yes.