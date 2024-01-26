St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 26, 2024

In a clash between two teams languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the 11th-place Seattle Kraken (20-18-9) are set to host the ninth-place St. Louis Blues (24-20-2) at the Climate Pledge Arena on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

The St. Louis Blues enter the game on the back of a hard-fought victory against the Vancouver Canucks, where they secured a 4-3 win in overtime.

This triumph marked the second consecutive win for the Blues during their three-game road trip, with the previous victory coming against the Calgary Flames by the same scoreline.

Despite holding two-goal advantages in the Vancouver contest, the Blues had to rely on Brayden Schenn's game-winner in the extra session to seal the deal.

Jake Neighbours contributed with a goal and an assist, showcasing his offensive prowess with 15 goals in 46 games. However, the Blues have faced challenges in scoring this season, ranking 26th in goals per game with an average of 2.85.

On the other side of the matchup, the Seattle Kraken secured a much-needed win against the Chicago Blackhawks in their previous game, breaking a four-game losing streak.

The Kraken dominated the Blackhawks with a convincing 6-2 victory, showcasing their offensive firepower. Tomas Tatar played a pivotal role, scoring two third-period goals to bring his season total to six.

Jared McCann also contributed with a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to five games and bringing his season total to 32 points. Despite the recent win, the Kraken find themselves ranked 27th in goals per game, averaging 2.81.

St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken: Predictions

The Seattle Kraken, favored at -148, enter their upcoming game with confidence after a convincing 6-2 home victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 24.

The St. Louis Blues, listed as underdogs at +124, also come off a solid 4-3 road win over the Vancouver Canucks on the same day.

With an over/under set at 6, the Kraken are anticipated to continue their winning streak based on their recent performance.

St. Louis Blues vs Seattle Kraken: Head to Head

In the 7 games played between the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken, the Blues have secured 5 victories, while the Kraken have won 2 times. Overtime results show a balanced outcome, with the Blues winning once in OT and the Kraken winning once in a shootout. In penalty shootouts, the Blues have won once, while the Kraken have won one shootout as well. The average goals per match favor the Blues at 3.1, while the Kraken have an average of 2.3 goals in their encounters.

Blues vs Kraken: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kraken to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Kraken to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Robert Thomas to score: Yes