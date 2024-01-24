The Vancouver Canucks (32-11-4) aim to extend their winning streak as they go up against the St. Louis Blues (23-20-2) at Rogers Arena on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP and BSMW.

Vancouver clinched a 2-0 win in its last home game on Jan. 22 against the Chicago Blackhawks, while St. Louis emerged victorious with a 4-3 score on the road against the Calgary Flames on Jan. 23.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview

The St. Louis Blues maintain an average of 2.8 goals per game, converting on 13.9 % of their power play opportunities.

Robert Thomas leads the team with 16 goals and 31 assists, while Jordan Kyrou has contributed 13 goals and 21 assists. Additionally, Pavel Buchnevich boasts 13 goals, 20 assists and has fired 117 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the Blues allow an average of 3.16 goals per game and successfully kill 78% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Jordan Binnington holds a record of 16-12-2 with a 2.98 GAA, allowing 90 goals on 959 shots faced and maintaining a .906 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks average 3.79 goals per game, finding success on 23.5% of their power play opportunities.

Brock Boeser leads the team with 27 goals and 19 assists, while Quinn Hughes contributes 12 goals and 45 assists on 114 shots on goal. Elias Pettersson has recorded 25 goals and 37 assists with 125 shots on goals.

On the defensive front, the Canucks allow an average of 2.49 goals per game and effectively kill 80.6% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Thatcher Demko boasts a record of 25-8-1, with a 2.40 GAA, conceding 81 goals on 1032 shots faced and maintaining a .922 SV%.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Blues have a season record of 1-1-0 against Vancouver.

St. Louis showcases a strong performance with a 6-6-1 record in their last 8 games against Vancouver and an 8-2-2 record in their last meetings.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 49.8% win rate, while the Blues have 49%.

On penalty kills the Canucks boast a solid 80.56% success rate, while the Blues have a 78.51% success rate.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and Prediction

Vancouver has been the odds favorite in 19 out of 29 games this season. When facing odds shorter than -221 in seven games, the Canucks secured six wins, translating to a robust 68.8% chance of winning tonight.

In contrast, the St. Louis Blues has been the underdog in 32 games this season, managing to upset their opponent in 17, achieving a success rate of 53.1%. The Blues, when labeled as the underdog with odds at +183 or longer in three games, hold a 2-1 record and have a 35.3% chance of defeating the Canucks tonight.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 2 Blues

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Brock Boeser to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Elias Pettersson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? Vancouver Canucks St. Louis Blues 0 votes