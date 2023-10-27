St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 27th Oct 2023

Prepare for an incredible Western Conference showdown as the St. Louis Blues take on the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues demonstrated their dominance over the Canucks by winning two of three meetings last season and have an outstanding record against Vancouver, winning five out of their last six games.

As to whether that trend will continue remains to be seen.

St. Louis Blues vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Info

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: ESPN+ and BSMW

Live Streaming: Bally Sports, Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on KMOX - NewsRadio 1120 AM and Sportsnet Vancouver AM 650

St. Louis Blues game preview

The St. Louis Blues are 3-2-1 so far this season after defeating the Calgary Flames by 3-0 score on Thursday. St. Louis has averaged 2 goals per game while conceding 2.80 against. Their power play success rate stands at 6.7% and their penalty kill rate is at 71.46%.

Jordan Binnington will serve as St Louis' starting goalie, who holds an outstanding 1.69 goals against average and a .945 save percentage record. The Blues are the underdog with moneyline odds of + 150.

St. Louis Blues key players and injury status

Robert Thomas has scored five points (0.8 per game) for St. Louis over six games, scoring once and four assists. Oskar Sundqvist has earned three points this season with one goal and two assists.

Joel Hofer is 1-1-0 this season, allowing six goals while making 63 saves with a 91.304 save percentage.

Anton Malmstrom and Josh Jacobs are unavailable for this game due to injuries.

Expand Tweet

Vancouver Canucks game preview

The Vancouver Canucks are 4-2-0 after they defeated Nashville Predators 3-2 in their recent game. The Canucks have averaged 3.83 goals per game this season while conceding 2.50 against. They have gone 35.3% on the power play and 78.3% on their penalty kill.

Lias Pettersson has led the Canucks this season with two goals, eight assists, and 13 shots on goal. Vancouver will likely entrust their goaltending duties to Thatcher Demko, who boasts an overall 2.57 goals against average and an impressive.923 save percentage this season.

The Canucks are the favorite with moneyline odds at -185.

Vancouver Canucks key players and injury status

Elias Pettersson has emerged as one of Vancouver's key offensive options this season, scoring 10 points in six games. J.T. Miller has also become one of Vancouver's key contributors with eight total points so far this season. Casey DeSmith has excelled as Vancouver's goalie this season with two wins and no losses.

Teddy Blueger and Guillaume Brisebois and out due to injuries.