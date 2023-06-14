Stanley Cup Finals: Top 5 CUTEST moments of Vegas Golden Knights celebrating with family

In 2017, the Vegas Golden Knights became an expansion team in the NHL. After six seasons, they achieved the title of Stanley Cup champions. On Tuesday night, they sealed their victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals by defeating the Florida Panthers with a dominant 9-3 score at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are the most adorable moments from finals involving the Vegas Golden Knights and their families.

#1. Jonathan Quick's Heartwarming Stanley Cup Win with Children Carter and Madison

In a heartwarming scene that captured the essence of family and triumph, Jonathan Douglas Quic reveled in the joyous celebration alongside his two children, Carter and Madison. Representing the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, Quick's incredible journey culminated in a moment that will forever be etched in the annals of sporting history.

Carter and Madison, undoubtedly inspired by their father's unwavering work ethic and passion, stood by his side, wearing jerseys named after their father.

#2. Mark Stone Ensuring His Teammate's Baby Joins the Stanley Cup Celebration

Mark Stone was seen celebrating with the fervor and determination that has made him a beloved figure in the world of ice hockey. In a remarkable display of dedication and thoughtfulness, Mark Stone started down the tunnel before he realized that his teammate, Chandler Stephenson, hadn't yet put his baby in the Cup.

Without hesitation, Stone turned back, ensuring that this special moment could be shared by all, including the newest addition to the Golden Knights' family.

NHL Network @NHLNetwork



What a captain.



@GoldenKnights | #UKnightTheRealm Mark Stone started down the tunnel before he realized Chandler Stephenson hadn’t put his baby in the #StanleyCup yet… so he came back 🥺What a captain. Mark Stone started down the tunnel before he realized Chandler Stephenson hadn’t put his baby in the #StanleyCup yet… so he came back 🥺What a captain. @GoldenKnights | #UKnightTheRealm https://t.co/kYvT3bfQIm

#3. Alex Pietrangelo's heartwarming Stanley Cup Victory Celebration with Family

In a heartwarming display of joy and triumph, Alex Pietrangelo, the talented NHL defenseman, was captured celebrating his second Cup championship alongside his loving wife and four adorable children. Building upon his previous victory with the St. Louis Blues four years ago, Pietrangelo's latest triumph with a new team, combined with the presence of his family, added an extra layer of fulfillment to an already shining achievement.

The image of Pietrangelo hugging as many people as he could on the ice, while expertly wrangling his four children, encapsulated the raw emotions of triumph, love and the ultimate fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

#4. Reilly Smith's Heartwarming Stanley Cup Moment

Reilly Smith created a memory for a lifetime during the finals. With an act of pure delight, Smith took turns putting his little ones in the Cup, forever etching their bond into hockey history.

ESPN @espn BABY IN THE STANLEY CUP! BABY IN THE STANLEY CUP! 👶🏆 https://t.co/s9cqhA49PS

#5. William Karlsson create a heartwarming moment in Stanley Cup Finals

William Karlsson and his wife, Emily, made history during the finals. Amid the exhilarating atmosphere and intense competition, the couple captivated fans and melted hearts by placing their one-month-old baby boy, Beckham, in the iconic Cup.

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce Baby Karlsson is in the Cup Baby Karlsson is in the Cup 😭❤️ https://t.co/MPQtYYUQZS

Poll : 0 votes