The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here, and we are not easing into it.

Monday night's playoffs slate features four different series-opening games, two from each conference. Let's dive into some predictions.

Eastern Conference Playoffs

Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs New York Islanders (WC1)

The Hurricanes were one of the best teams in the league this season. They were also formidable opponents in last year's playoffs.

However, they will be far from a cakewalk in this playoff matchup against a gritty Islanders club. Ilya Sorokin holds the key to New York's success. If he can continue his stellar play in the crease, the Islanders have a shot.

In Game 1, however, expect it to be all Hurricanes. The environment in Raleigh is wild, and they will be loud and ready for the start of the postseason.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Islanders 1

Boston Bruins (A1) vs Florida Panthers (WC2)

It doesn't take long to find some unimaginable statistics from the Bruins' regular season. The best team in NHL history finished with 65 wins and 135 points despite playing without key players along the way. The Bruins also enter the playoffs on an eight-game run.

Similar to the Islanders, Florida's playoff hopes lie heavily between the pipes. 30-year-old Alex Lyon saved the Panthers season with a 9-4-2 record and .914 save percentage. If he keeps up his performance, the Panthers may be able to shock the streaking Bruins in Game 1. If not, it could be a quick one.

One thing going heavily in Florida's favor is the current illness running through the Bruins dressing room. Heading into Game 1, multiple important players will be game-time decisions.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Panthers 2

Western Conference Playoffs

Dallas Stars (C2) vs Minnesota Wild (C3)

Deemed by many to be the toughest playoff series of them all, the Stars have won six straight games and are coming off some historic performances from Jason Robertson and Miro Heiskanen. Their depth, plus the elite goaltending of Jake Oettinger, who will be playing against his hometown team, should be enough to propel Dallas past Minnesota.

Dallas Stars v Seattle Kraken

However, Kirill Kaprisov, Mats Zuccarello, and the Wild will not go down without a fight. Whoever comes out of this playoff series will be bruised and beaten as they head into the second round. The loser will still be bruised and beaten, with just nothing to show for it.

Prediction: Stars 2, Wild 1

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs Los Angeles Kings (P3)

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisiatl both finished with over 100 points last season. However, that alone wasn't enough to get the Oilers to the finish line when it mattered the most deep in the playoffs. They were swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the Eastern Conference Final.

Colorado Avalanche v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins joined the 100-point club this year, making Edmonton the most lethal team in the playoffs. But can they defend well enough? Will Stuart Skinner have an average performance and give them a chance to make a deep run?

The Kings are a tough team. They have been underdogs before. They may be overmatched but they will scrap and claw through every game. It just does not feel like LA has enough weapons to outscore Edmonton, meaning their only shot is shutting down the three names mentioned above. Good luck.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Kings 1

