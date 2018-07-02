Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stars moving forward with new coach and familiar young wing

Associated Press
NEWS
News
3   //    02 Jul 2018, 01:32 IST
AP Image

The Dallas Stars will move forward with their new coach and a familiar young face after missing out on the NHL's top free agent.

General manager Jim Nill started another long offseason for the Stars without postseason play by hiring coach Jim Montgomery out of the college ranks in early May. On the first day of free agency Sunday, right wing Valeri Nichushkin signed a $5.9 million, two-year contract to return to Dallas after the last two seasons playing at home in Russia.

Nichushkin was the 10th overall pick by the Stars in the 2013 draft, and had 64 points (23 goals, 41 assists) while playing 166 games in three seasons by time he was 21 before returning to Russia and playing in the Kontinental Hockey League. Now he is back in the NHL at age 23.

"Over his past two seasons in the KHL and with the national team, he has continued his growth and development as a hockey player," Nill said. "He is a fantastic addition to our depth at forward and we look forward to his return to our club."

The Stars were one of six teams who met last week with John Tavares, the New York Islanders captain who on Sunday agreed to a $77 million, seven-year deal to play for his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tavares could have been a big boost for the Stars, who have missed the playoffs eight of the last 10 seasons. Dallas still has high-scoring All-Star forwards in captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. They also have goaltender Ben Bishop, who got a new backup Sunday.

Free agent goaltender Anton Khudobin signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Stars after a backup role in Boston last season behind Tuukka Rask. Khudobin has played in 147 games with 135 starts over the past nine seasons with four different teams.

Dallas also signed 12-year veteran right wing Blake Comeau to a $7.2 million, three-year contract after he spent the past three seasons in Colorado. Defenseman Roman Polak got a $1.3 million, one-year deal after 54 games for Toronto last season.

The 32-year-old Comeau, the Islanders' second-round draft pick in 2004, had 13 goals and 21 assists last season with the Avalanche. That included three short-handed goals.

"His elite speed makes him a disruptive defensive presence and he fits well with what head coach Jim Montgomery is trying to accomplish," Nill said.

Goaltender Kari Lehtonen, who is second in Stars history with 215 wins but had become a backup to Bishop, is an unrestricted free agent.

The Stars lost left wings Antoine Roussel ($12 million, four years with Vancouver) and Curtis McKenzie ($3 million, two years with Vegas), and defenseman Greg Pateryn ($6.75 million, three years with Minnesota) in free agency Sunday.

National Hockey League
NHL draft action likely to begin with Montreal's 3rd pick
RELATED STORY
Taking over Stanley Cup champion is no easy task for a coach
RELATED STORY
Tippett joins NHL Seattle expansion group as senior adviser
RELATED STORY
NHL free agency: Center market deep from Tavares and beyond
RELATED STORY
So long, Sid: Sheary eager to play with Eichel in Buffalo
RELATED STORY
Red Wings hire Dan Bylsma as assistant coach
RELATED STORY
Cup-seeking Wild unveil new GM Fenton: 'No pressure, Paul'
RELATED STORY
New Wild GM Fenton opens free agency with expected tweaks
RELATED STORY
Sabres acquire Sheary, Hunwick in trade with Penguins
RELATED STORY
GM: Sabres parting ways with starting goalie Robin Lehner
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us