Stars score 4 on 30 shots in 2nd period, beat Ducks 5-3

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, when Dallas scored on four of its team-record 30 shots in the period, and the Stars beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night.

Alexander Radulov, Connor Carrick and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas in the second. Tyler Seguin assisted on the goals by Radulov and Benn.

The barrage wiped out a 3-0 Anaheim lead and came against Ducks goalie John Gibson, who entered the game 3-0-1 with a 1.44 goals against average.

Klingberg's goal from the right point to the upper left corner of the net came at 17:46, 2 seconds before a roughing penalty against Gibson expired.

Radek Faksa added a length-of-the-ice, empty-net goal with 1:28 to play.

The NHL record for shots on goal in a period is 33, by the Bruins in the second period of a 3-2 home win over Chicago on March 4, 1941.

The loss was Anaheim's first. Dallas is 3-1.

Anaheim's Jacob Silfverberg and Kiefer Sherwood had first-period goals, and Adam Henrique added a power-play goal at 8:09 of the second, when the Ducks had only four shots on goal.

Gibson finished with 46 saves.

Anton Khubodin stopped 22 shots for Dallas.

Anaheim's first-period goals resulted from long-range shots.

Silfverberg took the puck in the right corner, skated around to the left point and sent a wrist shot past a screen by Max Comtois for the first goal at 9:01.

At 13:28, Sherwood scored his first NHL goal when he tipped Josh Manson's shot from the right point up and past Khubodin.

Anaheim stretched its lead to 3-0 on the Ducks' first power play of the game.

Dallas finally took advantage of the huge advantage in shots on goal at 11:14 of the second, when Radulov scored from the left faceoff circle on the Stars' first power play. At that point, they had outshot Anaheim 28-13.

That goal seemed to energize Dallas. On the Stars' next four shots, they scored twice 9 seconds apart to tie the game at 3. Carrick scored his first goal for the Stars from the slot at 13:52, and Benn scored off the faceoff with a wrist shot from the left circle.

The third period brought an entirely different style of play, with Anaheim outshooting Dallas 11-7.

NOTES: Dallas twice has had 25 shots in a period, most recently in the second period against Pittsburgh on March 16, 1997. . Anaheim's captain, C Ryan Getzlaf, (pulled groin muscle) missed his third game. RW Carter Rowney left the game with an upper-body injury. . Radulov's goal made him the first Dallas player to score a goal in each of the first four games. . Khubodin was making his first start for Dallas. He played 147 games (67-51-16 record) in his first nine seasons with four other teams. . Seguin leads the Stars with 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists). Silfverberg had six points (two goals, four assists) to lead the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Complete a quick two-game trip at St. Louis on Sunday.

Stars: Play the first of two games in two nights on Monday at Ottawa.