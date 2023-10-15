Steve Simmons once revealed Auston Matthews' COVID-19 diagnosis publicly which vexed $53,000,000 Maple Leafs star

In a past incident that stirred controversy within the hockey world, Auston Matthews, the star player of the Toronto Maple Leafs, found himself at the center of a public controversy when prominent hockey reporter Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun publicly disclosed Matthews' positive COVID-19 diagnosis in June 2020. This revelation not only raised eyebrows but also vexed the Maple Leafs sensation, who felt his privacy was compromised.

Matthews publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Simmons' decision to disclose his health status. He questioned the ethics of the article and shared his disappointment during a post-game conference.

Simmons, however, defended his actions, suggesting that the global pandemic had limited his ability to follow up with Matthews earlier. The incident not only ignited a public dispute but also cast a shadow over the relationship between the star player and the prominent reporter.

Despite this contentious history, Auston Matthews' performance on the ice continued to shine, and he eventually secured a substantial four-year contract extension worth a staggering $53 million, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL. This lucrative deal solidifies Matthews' commitment to the Toronto Maple Leafs and underscores his status as a key player in the franchise's future.

Auston Matthews' hat-trick heroics lead Maple Leafs to victory over Wild

In a thrilling and high-scoring game, the Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their offensive prowess, led by their superstar, Auston Matthews, as they secured a resounding 7-4 victory over the visiting Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.

Matthews, the focal point of the Leafs' attack, once again demonstrated his incredible scoring ability by netting three goals, marking his second consecutive hat trick and further solidifying his status as one of the NHL's most prolific goal scorers.

William Nylander played a pivotal role in the offensive onslaught, contributing two goals and an assist, complementing Matthews' brilliance and enhancing the Maple Leafs' dominance throughout the game. Calle Jarnkrok and Tyler Bertuzzi also made their mark, finding the back of the net and emphasizing the depth of Toronto's offensive capabilities.

Assists from the dynamic duo of Mitchell Marner and the leadership of Morgan Rielly and John Tavares added to the team's well-rounded offensive display.

This victory marked the Maple Leafs' second consecutive win at the start of their season, following a dramatic 6-5 shootout triumph over the Montreal Canadiens. Auston Matthews' remarkable back-to-back hat tricks have set an electrifying tone for the Maple Leafs, igniting excitement among their passionate fan base as they eagerly anticipate more thrilling performances from their star player and the entire team throughout the season.