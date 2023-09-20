Steven Stamkos throws Tampa Bay Lightning GM under the bus over contract extension talks

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is frustrated that he didn't get a contract extension this summer.

Stamkos has spent his entire career with the Lightning and is entering the final year of his deal. The Lightning captain has been vocal in saying he wants to end his career with the Bolts.

However, as Tampa Bay's media day took place on Wednesday, Stamkos revealed he's frustrated that a deal didn't get done this summer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"To be honest I've been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. So it was something that I expressed at the end of last year, that I wanted to get something done before training camp. I'm ready whenever, so I guess that was something that that I didn't see coming, but it is what it is."

The Lightning did have a difficult off-season as general manager Julien Brisebois had other extensions to work on, as well as deal with the salary cap crunch.

However, Stamkos says that isn't up to him and it's something people would have to ask BriseBois about.

Expand Tweet

“That’s going to be something you'd have to ask Julien. I stated at the end of last year I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here, but that's out of my hands. I can't write a contract for myself.”

The news caught many people by surprise, but the hope for Lightning fans is a deal with Stamkos gets finalized soon to keep him in Tampa Bay for his entire career.

Steven Stamkos' NHL career

Steven Stamkos was drafted first overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008 and made his NHL debut the following season.

Stamkos has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Bolts and was named captain of the team in 2014 at just 24 years old. He's been the face of the franchise for years and has won two Stanley Cups with the team.

Stamkos also decided to stay in Tampa Bay back in 2016 as he signed an eight-year $68 million deal instead of going to free agency. That contract is set to expire this summer, and with no extension reached, he could hit free agency.

But, the hope for Stamkos is he can sign another extension with the only team he's played for.

In his NHL career, Steven Stamkos has skated in 1,003 games, recording 515 goals and 541 assists for 1,056 points.

Poll : Do you think Steven Stamkos and the Lightning will sign an extension? Yes No 0 votes