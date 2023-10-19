Steven Stamkos Fantasy Hockey projection: Is Lightning captain worth the risk for Week 3? | NHL 2023-24 season

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has now missed the last two games due to a groin injury. Stamkos, who suffered the injury while blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, was a late scratch against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and missed Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres.

However, Tampa Bay and Steven Stamkos fantasy hockey owners got some good news, as the Lighting captain was on the ice for the morning skate on Thursday.

After the morning skate concluded, Stamkos spoke to the media and confirmed he would be back in the lineup on Thursday.

“Yes, I felt good the last couple of days. I felt good today on the ice so that is the expectation, yes.”

With Steven Stamkos seeming healthy again, he should be in your lineup in Week 3 as he was off to a good start before the injury. In just two games this season, Stamkos has two goals and two assists for four points.

In Week 3 of fantasy hockey, the Tampa Bay Lightning play just two games, which take place on Tuesday and Thursday. Having Stamkos in those two games is a must as he remains one of the best players in the NHL.

Steven Stamkos in the final year of his deal

Steven Stamkos has been with the Tampa Bay Lightning since being drafted first overall in 2008. He has spent his entire career with the organization and has helped lead the franchise to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

Although Stamkos is the face of the franchise, he is in the final year of his deal and admitted he was disappointed to not have a new deal done, according to The Associated Press:

“To be honest, I’m disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard,” Stamkos said. “It was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started."

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said the plan was to see how Stamkos did this season, as well as the team. But, in just two games, Stamkos is off to a hot start.