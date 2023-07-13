Still on the Market? Where could Matt Dumba land after nearly two weeks in free agency?

Matt Dumba, the talented defenseman, remains without a team almost two weeks into the free agency period. While the Arizona Coyotes have emerged as the leading candidate, recent reports suggest that Dumba may be holding out for a potential trade that would clear cap space for another team to sign him.

Two teams that have been speculated as potential landing spots are the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks. Let's explore three possible destinations for Matt Dumba in free agency.

Where will Matt Dumba land in free agency after weeks on the market?

Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have been the frontrunners in the pursuit of Matt Dumba since the start of free agency. It is no secret that the Coyotes are in need of defensive help, and Dumba's skills and experience would significantly bolster their blue line.

The Coyotes have shown interest in signing him, indicating their desire to add a top-tier defenseman. If Dumba ultimately decides to join Arizona, he would have the opportunity to play a prominent role and contribute to the team's rebuilding process.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been rumored to be interested in Matt Dumba and could potentially clear cap space through a trade to accommodate his contract. Adding Dumba to their roster would provide them with an elite defenseman who can contribute offensively and provide stability in their own end.

The biggest problem with the Penguins as a potential destination is the Penguins' position as being all in on Erik Karlsson, however, Dumba could be a logical backup option.

San Jose Sharks

Another potential destination for Dumba could be the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks have a need for defensive upgrades, and Dumba's skill set would be a valuable addition to their blue line.

San Jose has made moves to retool their roster and remains committed to remaining competitive. With a veteran core and an experienced coaching staff, the Sharks could provide Dumba with a supportive environment to further develop his game.

As Matt Dumba continues to search for a new team in free agency, three potential destinations have emerged: the Arizona Coyotes, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the San Jose Sharks.

While the Coyotes have been the frontrunners, reports indicate that Dumba may be waiting for another team to clear cap space via a trade. Both the Penguins and Sharks have been speculated as potential suitors. As the offseason progresses, it will be intriguing to see where Dumba ultimately lands and how his skills will impact his new team.

Poll : 0 votes