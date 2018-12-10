Struggling Blues put goalie Chad Johnson on waivers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The struggling St. Louis Blues have placed backup goaltender Chad Johnson on waivers and called up Jordan Binnington to take his place.

The Blues put Johnson on waivers after recalling Binnington and sending forward Sammy Blais down to the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage. Johnson is 2-6-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 10 appearances this season.

St. Louis signed the 32-year-old Johnson to a $1.75 million, one-year contract in the offseason to replace Carter Hutton as Jake Allen's backup.

The Blues have lost 10 of its past 14 games, their 24 points are tied for second-worst in the NHL and their .893 team save percentage ranks 25th out of 31 teams. Coach Mike Yeo was fired last month and replaced by Craig Berube on an interim basis.

