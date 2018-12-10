×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Struggling Blues put goalie Chad Johnson on waivers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Dec 2018, 23:05 IST
AP Image

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The struggling St. Louis Blues have placed backup goaltender Chad Johnson on waivers and called up Jordan Binnington to take his place.

The Blues put Johnson on waivers after recalling Binnington and sending forward Sammy Blais down to the American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage. Johnson is 2-6-0 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .884 save percentage in 10 appearances this season.

St. Louis signed the 32-year-old Johnson to a $1.75 million, one-year contract in the offseason to replace Carter Hutton as Jake Allen's backup.

The Blues have lost 10 of its past 14 games, their 24 points are tied for second-worst in the NHL and their .893 team save percentage ranks 25th out of 31 teams. Coach Mike Yeo was fired last month and replaced by Craig Berube on an interim basis.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Chad Johnson makes 33 saves, Blues beat Sharks 4-0
RELATED STORY
Boeser's hat trick leads Canucks over Blues 6-1
RELATED STORY
Street, Cogliano score in 3rd period, Ducks beat Blues 3-2
RELATED STORY
Blues thinking big after active offseason
RELATED STORY
Tarasenko scores twice, Blues beat Blackhawks 7-3
RELATED STORY
Four-goal second period sends Coyotes past Blues, 6-1
RELATED STORY
Yeo: 'My job should be in question' after Blues loss vs CBJ
RELATED STORY
O'Reilly's hat trick leads St. Louis over Carolina 4-1
RELATED STORY
Karlsson scores 1st goal with Sharks in 4-0 win over Blues
RELATED STORY
Laine nets 5 goals, Jets defeat Blues 8-4
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us