"Suspend Sam Bennett now" - Leafs fans call on NHL to suspend Florida centre after hit on Matthew Knies

Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett has come under fire from critics following Game 2 of their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

During the first period of the game, Matthew Knies suffered an undisclosed injury after he was driven into the boards by the Panthers’ forward before being taken down on the ice.

Knies immediately appeared to be affected and shaken by the hit and even took some time to leave for the Leafs' bench. He did return for a brief time in the first period however, but could not make a start for his team in the second period which eventually resulted in his exit from the game.

Fans were furious with this play from Sam Bennett and took to Twitter in frustration demanding the suspension of the player.

Here are what fans had to say:

Michael @mic_mazz Sam Bennett should get supplemental discipline for this but he probably won’t Sam Bennett should get supplemental discipline for this but he probably won’t https://t.co/IKFxA8a9cD

Joe Broderick @tdog404 @reporterchris Sam Bennett doesn’t care because he gets away with it and injures other players this is what the NHL wants - what you allow is what you want! @reporterchris Sam Bennett doesn’t care because he gets away with it and injures other players this is what the NHL wants - what you allow is what you want!

♡ @fakegaysports luke fox @lukefoxjukebox No update on Matt Knies’ status. “It’s not positive,” Keefe says. No update on Matt Knies’ status. “It’s not positive,” Keefe says. florida i love you but if i speak on sam bennett twitter.com/lukefoxjukebox… florida i love you but if i speak on sam bennett twitter.com/lukefoxjukebox…

Matthew Tesfaye @bbosteak Sam Bennett ought to be suspended for two wreckless plays. #LeafsForever Sam Bennett ought to be suspended for two wreckless plays. #LeafsForever

JadeLibra @DeeDifil

He’s 27 yrs old. He was a big scorer in junior & didn’t become that in

He had 1 good NHL year 5 yrs ago.

And now he’s all mad & resentful at these younger players that are stars in league. Loser!! @FlaPanthers What a miserable dirt bag Sam Bennett isHe’s 27 yrs old. He was a big scorer in junior & didn’t become that in @NHL He had 1 good NHL year 5 yrs ago.And now he’s all mad & resentful at these younger players that are stars in league. Loser!! @SBennett93 What a miserable dirt bag Sam Bennett isHe’s 27 yrs old. He was a big scorer in junior & didn’t become that in @NHL He had 1 good NHL year 5 yrs ago.And now he’s all mad & resentful at these younger players that are stars in league. Loser!! @SBennett93 @FlaPanthers

Matthew Morrow @Matthew_Morrow_ When Sam Bennett doesn’t get suspended I’m gonna be soooooo mad When Sam Bennett doesn’t get suspended I’m gonna be soooooo mad

David Dwork @DavidDwork



“I do not think he will hear from Player Safety, no.” Matthew Tkachuk laughed when asked if he thought Sam Bennett would hear from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Matthew Knies.“I do not think he will hear from Player Safety, no.” Matthew Tkachuk laughed when asked if he thought Sam Bennett would hear from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his hit on Matthew Knies. “I do not think he will hear from Player Safety, no.”

Kate Drummond @KateDrummond_

And dangerously.



, since our refs didn’t do their job…. Maybe you should.



#LeafsForever Sam Bennett played dirty.And dangerously. @NHLPlayerSafety , since our refs didn’t do their job…. Maybe you should. Sam Bennett played dirty. And dangerously.@NHLPlayerSafety , since our refs didn’t do their job…. Maybe you should.#LeafsForever

The 20-year-old rookie forward for the Leafs scored his first NHL goal during Game 1 on Tuesday. He has contributed six points in his last six playoff appearances.

There is currently no update on the health status of Matthew Knies but one thing is sure, the injury to him is a major concern for the Maple Leafs camp, who are already 2-0 down in the series.

It will also be interesting to see if Sam Bennett will get a hearing from NHL Player Safety or not.

Sam Bennett’s Florida Panthers are on a five-game winning streak

The Florida Panthers were once on the brink of getting eliminated from making it to the playoffs this year. They qualified for the postseason after finishing second in the Eastern Wild Card region.

As the playoffs arrived, the Florida Panthers completely changed their playing style and the struggle they had during the regular season seemingly vanished in the playoffs.

They defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in their first-round series, resulting in one of the biggest upsets in NHL history.

The Florida Panthers are currently the hot team in the NHL. They started their second-round campaign on a winning note against the Toronto Maple Leafs and are leading the series 2-0.

The Panthers are currently on a five-game winning streak in the playoffs. Matthew Tkachuk has been the leading goal scorer for the team while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been brilliant for the team in the series.

Sam Bennett and the Panthers will be in action next in Game 3 on Sunday.

