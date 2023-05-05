"Suspend Sam Bennett now" - Leafs fans call on NHL to suspend Florida centre after hit on Matthew Knies

Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett has come under fire from critics following Game 2 of their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
During the first period of the game, Matthew Knies suffered an undisclosed injury after he was driven into the boards by the Panthers’ forward before being taken down on the ice.
Knies immediately appeared to be affected and shaken by the hit and even took some time to leave for the Leafs' bench. He did return for a brief time in the first period however, but could not make a start for his team in the second period which eventually resulted in his exit from the game.
Fans were furious with this play from Sam Bennett and took to Twitter in frustration demanding the suspension of the player.
The 20-year-old rookie forward for the Leafs scored his first NHL goal during Game 1 on Tuesday. He has contributed six points in his last six playoff appearances.
There is currently no update on the health status of Matthew Knies but one thing is sure, the injury to him is a major concern for the Maple Leafs camp, who are already 2-0 down in the series.
It will also be interesting to see if Sam Bennett will get a hearing from NHL Player Safety or not.
Sam Bennett’s Florida Panthers are on a five-game winning streak
The Florida Panthers were once on the brink of getting eliminated from making it to the playoffs this year. They qualified for the postseason after finishing second in the Eastern Wild Card region.
As the playoffs arrived, the Florida Panthers completely changed their playing style and the struggle they had during the regular season seemingly vanished in the playoffs.
They defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3 in their first-round series, resulting in one of the biggest upsets in NHL history.
The Florida Panthers are currently the hot team in the NHL. They started their second-round campaign on a winning note against the Toronto Maple Leafs and are leading the series 2-0.
The Panthers are currently on a five-game winning streak in the playoffs. Matthew Tkachuk has been the leading goal scorer for the team while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been brilliant for the team in the series.
Sam Bennett and the Panthers will be in action next in Game 3 on Sunday.