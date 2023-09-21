Tampa Bay Lightning's projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

The Tampa Bay Lightning, fresh off their remarkable success in recent seasons, are gearing up for the 2023-24 NHL campaign with a roster that boasts a potent blend of skill, depth and championship experience. The projected starting lines for the season showcase the team's strength and versatility.

Tampa Bay Lightning projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

1st Line:

Steven Stamkos — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

The Lightning's top line remains a formidable trio, featuring captain Steven Stamkos, star center Brayden Point and the electrifying Nikita Kucherov.

This line brings a mix of leadership, playmaking and goal-scoring prowess that will continue to trouble opposing defenses.

2nd Line:

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Tanner Jeannot

The second line is anchored by Anthony Cirelli, known for his defensive excellence and versatility. He'll be flanked by Brandon Hagel, acquired for his energy and two-way play, and Tanner Jeannot, a physical presence who can chip in offensively.

3rd Line:

Conor Sheary – Nicholas Paul – Michael Eyssimont

Conor Sheary adds offensive depth and playoff experience to the third line, while Nicholas Paul brings size and defensive responsibility as the center. Michael Eyssimont completes this line with his speed and agility.

4th Line:

Logan Brown – Luke Glendening – Tyler Motte

The fourth line is a hard-working trio with Logan Brown, who hopes to make an impact with his size and offensive ability, Luke Glendening providing faceoff expertise and Tyler Motte contributing his physicality and penalty-killing prowess.

Defensive Pairings:

Victor Hedman — Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman, a perennial Norris Trophy contender, continues to anchor the blue line with his all-around excellence.

Erik Cernak, known for his physicality and defensive reliability, complements Hedman's style.

Mikhail Sergachev — Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev brings offensive flair and puck-moving skills to the second pairing.

Nick Perbix, a promising young defenseman, aims to prove his worth as a reliable partner for Sergachev.

Haydn Fleury — Zach Bogosian

Haydn Fleury, a depth defenseman, rounds out the blue line with his physical play.

Zach Bogosian, a veteran blueliner, adds experience and defensive stability.

Goaltenders:

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Andrei Vasilevskiy, widely regarded as one of the NHL's top goaltenders, will continue to be the backbone of the Tampa Bay Lightning's defense, known for making clutch saves in critical moments.

Jonas Johansson

Jonas Johansson, acquired to provide reliable backup support, will aim to give Vasilevskiy the rest he needs during a busy season.

With this projected lineup, the Tampa Bay Lightning are well-equipped to compete at the highest level once again in the 2023-24 season. Their combination of elite talent and depth makes them a formidable force and a strong contender for another Stanley Cup championship.

Lightning fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead as they continue their pursuit of hockey's ultimate prize.