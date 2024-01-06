Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 6th 2024

As the NHL action is set to heat up today, the Boston Bruins (23-8-6) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Here are the details for the game:

Game details

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Saturday, January 6, 2024. Time: 7:00 PM ET.

7:00 PM ET. TV: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. Live stream: Fubo, Watch ESPN.

Key Matchup: Pastrnak vs. Kucherov

The clash features a showdown between two of the NHL's premier skaters. Boston's David Pastrnak, boasting 23 goals and 30 assists, faces off against Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, who has put up an impressive 64 points in 39 games.

Boston Bruins overview

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins' offensive charge with 53 points, showcasing a goal-scoring prowess with 0.6 goals per game. Brad Marchand, contributing 35 points, and Charlie Coyle, with 27 points, add depth to Boston's formidable attack. Linus Ullmark (12-5-2) anchors the Bruins' defense with a 2.7 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Bruins' 121 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL, while their stout defense has conceded only 98 goals (2.6 per game), placing them fifth in the league for the fewest goals against.

Tampa Bay Lightning overview

Nikita Kucherov's stellar performance, with 64 points in 39 games, leads the Tampa Bay Lightning's offensive charge. Brayden Point, contributing 40 points, and Victor Hedman, with six goals and 33 assists, complement this potent attack. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy (9-8-0) holds a 2.8 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

With 130 goals (3.2 per game), the Tampa Bay Lightning boast the league's fifth-best offense, while they have allowed 136 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 29th in the league.

Head to head between the Bruins and Lightning

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have faced each other in a total of 69 NHL games, producing an exhilarating average of 5.8 goals per match. The Bruins have clinched victory 38 times, while the Lightning have secured 31 wins.

Both teams have displayed resilience in overtime (OT), with Boston claiming three OT wins and suffering four losses, while Tampa Bay has four wins and three losses.

In shootouts (PS), the Bruins have notched two victories and three losses, whereas the Lightning boast three shootout wins and two losses. The average goals per match for the Bruins and Lightning stand at 3 and 2.8, respectively.

the stage is set for an exciting game on January 6, 2024.