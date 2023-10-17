Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | Oct. 17, 2023

The Tampa Bay Lightning are in Buffalo to play the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay is off to a slow start this season, as they're 1-2 to begin the year, and goaltending has been a bigger problem than most thought. Buffalo, meanwhile, is 0-2 and have struggled early on.

The game can be seen on ESPN in the States at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the season getting devastating news that Andrei Vasilevskiy would miss the first two months. In the first game, Jonas Johansson played well, but since then, he struggled in his next appearance while Matt Tomkins struggled on his NHL debut.

The Lightning have lost two games in a row to the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings, with both outings being on the road. Tampa Bay also was without Steven Stamkos in the loss to Ottawa on Sunday.

Buffalo Sabres preview

The Buffalo Sabres entered the season with a ton of hype, as many thought that Buffalo would be a playoff team. In their first two games, the Sabres lost 5-1 to the New York Rangers in their home opener and then 3-2 on the road to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Buffalo has been led by Casey Mittelstatd and Zach Benson who have two points. Tage Thompson, meanwhile, is still looking for his first point of the season.

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Forwards

Hagel-Point-Kucherov

Jeannot-Cirelli-Eyssimont

Sheary-Paul-Barre-Boulet

Watson-Glendning-Merela

Defensemen

Hedman-Perbix

Sergachev-Raddysh

De Haan-Cernak

Goalies

Johansson

Tomkins

Buffalo Sabres lines

Forwards

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Kerbs

Greenway-Mittlestadt-Benson

Girgensons-Jost-Okposo

Defensemen

Dahlin-Samuelsson

Power-Jokiharju

Clifton-Johnson

Goalies

Levi

Comrie

Lightning vs Sabres Odds & Predictions

The Tampa Bay Lightning are -108 on the money line, while the Buffalo Sabres are -112 as slight favorites. The over/under is set at seven goals, with the under juiced to -130.

Devon Levi has struggled this season, as he has a 3.55 GAA and a .881 SV% which is a concern against a Lightning offense, which is one of the best in the league. Although Tampa Bay has struggled, their offense is still dynamic, and Johnasson showed flashes of his prowess in his first two starts.

Nevertheless, Tampa Bay's offense should be too much for Buffalo who struggles in goal and defensively, in what should be a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 5-3 Buffalo

