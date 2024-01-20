Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 20, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning (23-17-5) are set to face the Buffalo Sabres (20-21-4) at KeyBank Center. Catch the action live on ESPN, MSG-B, and BSSUN on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay's previous home game on Jan. 18 resulted in commanding 7-3 win over the Wild, whereas Buffalo clinched a 3-0 home victory against the Blackhawks in their most recent game on Jan 18.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Game Preview

Tampa Bay's overall record stands at 23-17-5, and they hold a 4-4-3 record against the Atlantic Divison.

As the NHL's fifth-best scoring team, the Tampa Bay Lightning has amassed 152 goals, averaging 3.4 per game, while defensively allowing the same number of goals at a matching rate.

Leading the offensive charge, Nikita Kucherov has contributed 28 goals and 47 assists, with Brayden Point adding 21 goals and 26 assists to the team's success.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy boasts a 13-9-0 record for the season, featuring a .889 SV% and a 2.86 GAA.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Sabres holds a 20-21-4 overall record, including a 7-5-1 standing against the Atlantic Division.

The Sabres have scored 133 goals this season at a rate of 3.0 per game, while conceding a total of 142 gaosl at a rate of 3.2 per game.

Casey Mittelstadt has made significant contibutions with 12 goals and 27 assists, and Rasmus Dahlin has added 13 goals and 23 assists to the team's offensive efforts.

In goal, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen boasts an 11-9-2 record, allowing 56 goals with a 2.64 GAA, making 558 saves, and maintaining a. 909 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Lightning and Sabres have faced off in a total of 114 games combining both regular season and playoffs.

The Lightning hold an overall record of 50-56-5-3 (46.1%) against the Sabres.

Currently, the Lightning are on a 3-game losing streak against the Sabres.

Tamba Bay boasts the eight-highest faceoff win percentage in the NHL at 51.5%. Tampa Bay penalty kill is strong, thwarting 80.65% of opponent power plays.

On the other hand, the Sabres have a penalty-kill percentage of 79.71 and a faceoff win rate 46.6%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds and Prediction

Tampa Bay has secured victory in 15 out of the 24 games played as the favorites this season. Additionally, in games with odds shorter than -120, the Lightning boasts a 14-7 record and carry a 54.5% chance of winning this game.

The Sabres have clinched nine wins in the 28 games where they were considered underdogs this season. In 27 games as underdogs with odds at +100 or longer, Buffalo holds a 9-18 record and carries a 50.0% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Sabres 5 - 4 Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Buffalo Sabres: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sabres to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Tage Thompson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to be first goalscorer: Yes.

Tip 5: Lightning to beat the spread: Yes.

