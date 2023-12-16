Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | Dec 16th, 2023

In a high-intensity NHL showdown on Saturday, December 16, at 10:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning clash at Scotiabank Saddledome. Broadcasting on BSSUN and ESPN+, this game promises intense action.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Calgary Flames: Game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter with momentum, having triumphed 7-4 over the Edmonton Oilers in their recent outing. Steven Stamkos played a pivotal role, netting an impressive four goals and halting the Oilers' eight-game winning streak. Despite a 6-9-2 road record, the Lightning hold fifth place in the Atlantic Division.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames look to rebound from a shootout loss to the Minnesota Wild, ending their three-game road trip at 0-1-2. Currently sitting in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 6-6-1 home record, the Flames aim to climb the standings. Blake Coleman's goal gave them a brief lead against the Wild, but Minnesota responded swiftly, securing victory in the shootout's fourth round. With a record of 1-3-2 in December, the Flames seek a decisive win on home ice.

Lightning vs Flames: Head-to-head and key numbers

Head-to-Head Matches: The Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning have faced each other in 22 games till today. Goal-scoring Average: Across these 22 games, the teams have maintained an average of 6.6 goals per match, indicating an exciting and potentially high-scoring competition. Win-Loss Record: The Lightning have secured victory in 14 games, while the Flames have won 8. Overtime and Shootout Performance: The Flames have won 2 games in overtime and 1 in a shootout, while the Lightning have secured one overtime win and one shootout victory. Goals per Match (Average): On average, the Tampa Bay Lightning have scored 3.5 goals per match, surpassing the Calgary Flames, who have an average of 3.1 goals per match.

Lightning vs Flames: Prediction

The Calgary Flames favored at -112, are poised for success in their upcoming matchup. Despite a recent shootout loss on the road against the Minnesota Wild, the Flames demonstrated resilience, concluding in a narrow 3-2 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning, coming off a convincing 7-4 victory against the Edmonton Oilers, stand as formidable underdogs at -110. The over/under set at 6.5 points to a potentially dynamic and closely contested game, with the Flames expected to secure a narrow win.

Lightning vs Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win the game

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Flames to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score: Yes