Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Game Preview, Prediction, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 4, 2023

The Dallas Stars visit Amalie Arena to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Dec 4, at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Tampa Bay is coming off a harrowing 8-1 road loss to the Stars on Dec 2. In contrast, Dallas comes into this game with momentum and confidence from the rout and will hope for a repeat performance.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Game preview

This season, the Dallas Stars boast a record of 14-5-3. Dallas dominated the Lightning with a 3-0 lead in the first period, adding three more goals in the second to set the stage for a decisive win.

The Stars recorded 34 shots on goal and achieved a perfect 2-2 on the power play. Despite a recent loss to Calgary at 4-3, Dallas rebounded with a solid 2-0 win against Winnipeg.

Currently averaging 3.55 goals per game and conceding 2.77, the Stars operate with a 22.7% success rate on the power play and an impressive 88.5% on the penalty kill.

Leading the team, Joe Pavelski has contributed 11 goals, 13 assists, and 54 shots on goal. Projected starting goalie Jake Oettinger holds a 10-4-2 record this year, boasting a 2.44 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

On the other hand, with a current record of 10-10-5, the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered a painful 8-1 loss to Dallas in their most recent game. Despite narrowing the gap to 3-1 in the first period, Tampa Bay saw Dallas pull away with the next five goals. The Lightning recorded 33 shots on goal, managing a 1-6 success rate on the power play.

With losses to Pittsburgh, Arizona, and Colorado recently, Tampa Bay scores an average of 3.32 goals and concedes 3.72 goals per game. Their power play operates at 31.8%, and the penalty kill stands at 82.4%.

Leading the team, Nikita Kucherov boasts 15 goals, 25 assists, and 117 shots on goal. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy is projected to start, holding a 1-3-0 record with a 3.87 GAA and a .859 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Head-to-head and Key numbers

The Lightning and Stars have faced off for 63 games, spanning both regular season and playoffs. In these, the Lightning boast an overall record of 29-31-3 (48.4%). In the regular season, the Lightning have a 25-29-3 (46.5%) record against the Dallas Stars. The Lightning and Stars have crossed paths in the playoffs once, during the 2020 Final where the Tampa Bay Lightning secured victory in 6 games. The Tampa Bay Lightning's longest winning streak against the Stars is five games, achieved on two separate occasions. The Lightning have emerged as an offensive powerhouse, ranking fourth in the league for goals with 83 and an average of 3.3 per game. The Stars showcase a formidable offense, securing the league's eighth-best position for goals with 78 at an average of 3.6 goals per game. On the defensive end, the Lightning rank 31st, conceding a total of 93 goals, averaging 3.7 goals against per game in the league action. The Stars rank seventh in the NHL in the category, having conceded a total of 61 goals at a rate of 2.8 goals per game. Regarding faceoffs, the Stars maintain a 52.4% win percentage, ranking seventh in the league in the category, whereas the Lightning have the ninth-highest percentage in the NHL at 52%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Odds and predictions

Tampa Bay, playing as the favorite in 12 games this season, has secured victory in five. The Lightning have a coin-toss chance of winning this contest, even though they were blown out by the Stars days ago. They will be looking for immediate revenge and want to show the world what they are capable of.

In matchups with odds shorter than -110, Tampa Bay has been successful in five of 12 games. On the other side, the Stars have emerged victorious in the sole game they played as the underdog this season.

Dallas has experienced odds of -110 or longer once and clinched victory. Given the recent result, they will be fairly confident coming into this game.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Stars to beat the spread: Yes

