Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 21, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings (23-17-5) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (24-17-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on ESPN+, TVAS, BSDET and BSSUN.

Tampa Bay is coming off a successful road game on Jan. 20, securing a 3-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres. Conversely, Detroit's most recent outing on Jan. 19 ended in a 4-2 road loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning boasts an average of 3.37 goals per game, with a remarkable 30.3 % success rate on their power play opportunities.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team in scoring with 28 goals and 47 assists, while Victor Hedman has contributed 36 assists, Brayden Point has netted 21 goals and added 26 assists, and Steven Stamkos boasts 129 shots on goal.

On the defensive end, the Lightning allowed an average of 3.33 goals per game and successfully killed 81% of their opponent's power plays. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 13-9-0, with a 2.86 GAA and a . 899 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings maintain an offensive presence, averaging 3.51 goals per game and capitalizing on 22.1% of their power play opportunities.

Dylan Larkin leads the team with 18 goals and 22 assists, Shayne Gostisbehere has contributed 24 assists and Alex DeBrincat has 17 goals, 23 assists and 130 shots on goal.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings concede an average of 3.33 goals per game and successfully kill 80.3% of opponent power plays. In goal, Alex Lyon holds a record of 10-5-1, boasting a 2.57 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 89 times, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Lightning are 46-39-2-2 (52.8%) against the Red Wings.

In the regular season, the Lightning are 38-35-2-2 (50.6%) against the Red Wings.

In faceoffs, the Lightning have a 51.5% win rate, while the Red Wings are 49.4%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

This season, Tampa Bay has clinched victory in 15 out of 24 games when favored. With odds shorter than -120 in 21 games, the Lightning have an impressive record of 14 wins, translating to a 54.5% chance of winning tonight.

On the flip side, the Red Wings, cast as underdogs 31 times this season, have pulled off upsets in 14 instances. When Detroit is listed as the underdog with odds of +100 or longer, it holds a 13-17 record, and there's a 50% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Lightning 5 - 3 Red Wings

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Lightning to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Brandon Hagel to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Red Wings to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who Will Be The Winner? Tampa Bay Lightning Detroit Red Wings 0 votes