Tampa Bay Lightning vs Minnesota Wild: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, including ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN and BSWI.

The contest can also be listened to on 102.5 The Bone and KFAN Sports Radio FM 100.3.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning has a record of 18-16-5 this season after losing to the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in their last game. They are scoring 3.23 goals and conceding 3.46 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 29.8%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.4%.

Nikita Kucherov has been a key player for Tampa Bay this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 36 assists, resulting in 63 points. Another standout contributor for Tampa Bay is Brayden Point, who has contributed with 17 goals and 23 assists in 39 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a record of 8-8-0 this season, allowing 46 goals while making 412 saves. Mikhail Sergachev (lower body) is sidelined due to injury.

Minnesota Wild game preview

In the last game, the Minnesota Wild (14-17-4) were defeated 3-1 by the Calgary Flames. On average, the Wild score 3.00 goals per game and allow 3.17. Their power play success rate is 18.2%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 72.8%.

Kirill Kaprizov has been productive for Minnesota, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists, resulting in 34 points. Mats Zuccarello has managed to accumulate a total of 28 points this season with six goals and 22 assists.

Marc Andre Fleury has a record of 6-7-2 this season with a save percentage of .896 and a goals-against average of 3.1 per game.

Jonas Brodin (upper body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Caedan Bankier (undisclosed), Michael Milne (undisclosed), Sam Hentges (undisclosed), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Marcus Foligno (lower body) and Filip Gustavsson (lower body) are unavailable for today's matchup.

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Forwards

Steven Stamkos

Brayden Point

Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel

Defensemen

Victor Hedman

Nicklaus Perbix

Philippe Myers

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Minnesota Wild lines

Forwards

Nic Petan

Marco Rossi

Joel Eriksson Ek

Marcus Foligno

Defensemen

Alex Goligoski

Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton

Goalies

Zane Mcintyre

Marc-Andre Fleury

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild: Odds & Prediction

Both the Lightning and the Wild have won two games out of their last five. Minnesota is deeply impacted by injuries, and main point scorers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello are also out. Tampa Bay is better in both power play success rate and penalty kill efficiency.

The Lightning are the favorites with odds of -131, while the Wild are the underdogs with odds of +111. According to the moneyline odds, there is a 56.7% probability that Tampa Bay will win this game.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Minnesota Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lightning to win -131

Tip 2: Lightning to score first: Yes.

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov to score - Yes