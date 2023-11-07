Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 7th 2023

The Tampa Bay Lightning travel to play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Bell Centre and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Florida and TSN in the Montreal region.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 5-3-4 to begin the season and coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. Tampa Bay concludes their four-game road trip on Tuesday.

The Lightning have been led this season by Nikita Kucherov, who's second in the NHL for points at 20. Brayden Point has 16 points, Victor Hedman has 14, while Brandon Hagel and Steven Stamkos have 12 points. Tampa Bay will start Matt Tomkins, who's 0-2 with a 3.61 GAA and a .891 SV%.

The Montreal Canadiens, meanwhile, are 5-4-2 and on a three-game losing streak, with all three losses coming on the road. The Canadiens have been led by Cole Caufield who has 11 points, Sean Monahan has 10 points, Nick Suzuki has 9, while Brendan Gallagher and Michael Matheson have 7 points.

Lightning vs. Canadiens: Head-to-head and key numbers

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens have played each other 71 times with the Lightning ahead 41-30.

Tampa Bay is averaging 3.75 goals per game which ranks sixth in the NHL.

The Lightning are allowing 3.5 goals per game which ranks 26th, while their power play ranks second, and penalty kill ranks sixth.

Montreal is allowing 3.36 goals per game which ranks 20th.

The Habs are averaging just 2.91 goals per game which ranks 20th.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens: Prediction

The Lightning are -148 favorites on the road and on a back-to-back, while the Montreal Canadiens are +124 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Tampa Bay is set to start Matt Tomkins who has struggled badly this season, and although Montreal's offense hasn't been the best, the Habs at home should be able to rebound here nicely and score quite a few on Tomkins.

Prediction: Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 3

Lightning vs. Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Canadiens to win +124

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals -125

Tip 3: Cole Caufield over 3.5 shots on goal -130

Tip 4: Over 1.5 goals first period -160

