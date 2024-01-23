Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 23, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, on Tuesday. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSUN.

The contest can be heard on 102.5 The Bone and WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks!

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning are 24-18-5 this season after losing 2-1 to the Detroit Red Wings in their last game. On average, the Lightning score 3.32 goals per game and allows 3.30. Their power play success rate is 29.7%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.3%.

Nikita Kucherov has played a key role in Tampa Bay’s offense, scoring an impressive 76 points in 46 games. Meanwhile, Brayden Point has contributed 48 points, with 21 goals and 27 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 13-10-0 record with a goals-against average of 2.8 per game and a save percentage of .901.

Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (lower body), Haydn Fleury (hand) and Erik Cernak (upper body) are sidelined due to injury.

Philadelphia Flyers game preview

In their last game, the Philadelphia Flyers (25-16-6) lost 5-3 to the Ottawa Senators. They are scoring 2.94 and conceding 2.79 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 13.3%, while their penalty kill rate is 86.3%.

Travis Konecny has been quite impressive, contributing 43 points with 22 goals and 21 assists in 47 games. Meanwhile, Joel Farabee has scored 17 goals and provided 22 assists, resulting in 39 points (averaging 0.8 per game).

Carter Harts has a 12-9-3 record and has made 658 saves, conceding 68 goals, resulting in a goals-against average of around 2.8.

Ryan Ellis (lower body) and Owen Tippett (lower body) are unavailable due to injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Forwards

Steven Stamkos

Brayden Point

Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel

Defensemen

Victor Hedman

Nicklaus Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Philadelphia Flyers lines

Forwards

Tyson Foerster

Sean Couturier

Travis Konecny

Joel Rarabee

Defensemen

Travis Sanheim

Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler

Goalies

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds & Prediction

The Lightning have won four of their last five games, while the Flyers have won three of five. Philadelphia has a better goals-against average and penalty-kill rate than Detroit. Tampa Bay has a better powerplay success rate.

The Flyers are the favorites with odds of -113, while the Lightning are the underdogs with odds of -107. With an added ice-home advantage, Tampa Bay should win.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Philadelphia to win: -113

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Joel Farabee to score: Yes