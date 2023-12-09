Tampa Bay Lightning vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 9th 2023

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to clash against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington. The puck drops at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast live on BSSUN, ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

You can listen to the contest on the radio on 102.5 The Bone and KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM.

Tampa Bay Lightning game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning stand at 12-11-5 this season after losing to the Nashville Predators 5-1 in their last game. On average, they are scoring 3.25 goals per game and allowing 3.54. Their power play success rate is 30.5%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 81.9%.

Nikita Kucherov has played a key role in Tampa Bay’s performance this season amassing an impressive 44 points in 27 games. Another contributor, Brayden Point has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists resulting in a total of 30 points.

In goal, Jonas Johansson has a record of 8-6-5 this season, he allowed 67 goals while making a tally of 547 saves.

Conor Sheary (upper body) will not play in today's game due to injury.

Seattle Kraken game preview

The Seattle Kraken have a record of 8-13-6 this season and were defeated 2-1 by the New Jersey Devils in their last game. The Kraken are scoring 2.59 goals per game and conceding 3.37 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 21.2% and their penalty kill rate is 75.6%.

Vince Dunn has been quite productive for Seattle, accumulating 21 points throughout 27 games. Oliver Bjorkstrand is also a contributor to Seattle’s success, scoring seven goals and assisting in 13 resulting in 20 points.

Joey Daccord has a record of 3-4-5 this season with a 2.9 goals-against average per game and a save percentage of .898.

Jaden Schwartz (lower body) is sidelined due to injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning lines

Forwards

Steven Stamkos

Brayden Point

Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel

Defensemen

Victor Hedman

Nicklaus Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Seattle Kraken lines

Forwards

Tye Kartye

Matthew Beniers

Jordan Eberle

Jared Mccann

Defensemen

Vince Dunn

Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Seattle Kraken: Odds & prediction

The Lightning have lost three of the last five games and the Kraken are coming off six consecutive losses. The Kraken's recent performance has seen them netting only three goals in their last three games with an average of 2.59 goals per game this season.

Tampa Bay is leading the league with 29 power-play goals this season.

The Lightning are the favorites with odds of -125, while the Kraken are seen as the underdogs with odds set at -105. Based on moneyline odds, Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win the game.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Lightning to win -125

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals - Yes

Tip 4: Nikita Kucherov to score - Yes