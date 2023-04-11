Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How and where to watch NHL on TV, live stream, channel list and more

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head-to-head in an Atlantic Division matchup.

To keep you up to date on all the latest action, here's a rundown of everything you need to know:

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Match Details

The game will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 07:00 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: TV Listings

The game will be broadcast live on TVAS and TSN4, which are regional sports networks available in Toronto and Tampa Bay.

If you are outside of the viewing area, you may be able to watch the game on Sling TV with a subscription.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Streaming Options

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV package, you can still watch the game through one of the streaming services below:

DIRECTV STREAM: With the Choice Plan, you can watch the Maple Leafs on ESPN.

ESPN+:It offers the chance to watch the game live

FuboTV: With FuboTV's Pro and Elite Plan, you can watch the Maple Leafs game.

Hulu: It also offers streaming services that allow fans to watch the game with a subscription.

Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning renew rivalry in playoffs

Hockey fans are eagerly anticipating the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Maple Leafs and the Lightning will face each other in the Eastern Conference first round. Last season, the Lightning won the series in seven games en route to their third consecutive Stanley Cup final appearance.

In that series, the Maple Leafs had several opportunities to advance but ultimately lost in Game 7. This marked the fifth straight season in which the Maple Leafs lost a series-deciding game in the first round.

The Lightning, on the other hand, have been dominant in recent years, winning the Stanley Cup twice in the last three seasons.

Despite their recent playoff struggles, the Maple Leafs appear to be ready for the challenge this season. They finished the regular season in second place in the division and added a Stanley Cup champion in Ryan O'Reilly in a trade with the St. Louis Blues.

Fans can expect an intense and exciting matchup as these two talented teams battle it out for a chance to advance in the playoffs.

